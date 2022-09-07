Teaming up and heading underground

CJD Equipment and Barminco have a longstanding relationship. The two companies talk to Australian Mining about how they work together to achieve quality results.

Since its founding in 1974, CJD has been supplying its mining customers with everything they need to continue to operate smoothly. With a large portfolio of iconic brands, such as Volvo Construction Equipment, the company is a leader in national equipment distribution.

CJD branches operate nation-wide, from capital cities to regional towns and mining centres. Barminco in Western Australia is one company that has taken full advantage of CJD’s services, and the two have forged a long-lasting business relationship.

“We have had a close working relationship with Barminco for well over a decade,” CJD national key account manager James Daniels told Australian Mining.

“We do a lot of their equipment modifications in-house – whatever they need, we can supply.”

Barminco recently acquired two Volvo L120H wheel loaders, which were purchased from CJD to join Barminco’s already impressive Volvo fleet.

“The L120s have been like the underground version of a Swiss Army knife for us,” Barminco plant general manager Peter Campain told Australian Mining.

Daniels added that these machines are “fantastic wheel loaders”.

“The cabs are such a comfortable environment, and the operators feel like they haven’t done days of work,” he said.

The L120H wheel loaders have been updated with the latest innovative technology, promoting 20 per cent greater fuel efficiency and five per cent increased productivity. Fitted with a more powerful engine, the H series wheel loaders are perfect for a wide range of environments, from underground mining to construction.

Barminco boasts a fleet of more than 30 Volvo wheel loaders spread across its domestic and international operations. All have been purchased from CJD, with Campain praising CJD’s customer support.

“My technical team engage with CJD’s technical team on a regular basis and our relationship has gotten to the point where we don’t even have to tell them what we want – they understand the specs we need and how we want everything done,” he said.

Barminco has been a global leader in hard rock underground mining for more than three decades. During its long history, the company has found ways to get the best out of its machines, including using the L120Hs as a wheel loader and a tool carrier.

A hitch on the front of the L120Hs allows for various tool attachments, a set-up that gives Barminco the flexibility to use the machines for any application, including fork and jib crane attachments.

Since a large number of materials have to be at work in an underground mine, this type of flexibility in a wheel loader is imperative to get the job done.

Where a smaller underground site might have two or three wheel loaders in use at one time, many of Barminco’s larger mines regularly put many more to work, due in large part to the positive balance of purchase price against operating life.

“The wheel loaders have a planned life of around seven years underground,” Campain said.

“And during those seven years, the machines will do up to 20,000 engine hours underground and, barring any unforeseen incident, we don’t have to do any major repairs on them.”

To help ensure the wheel loaders continue running at full capacity, CJD provides general servicing and maintenance with the support of its parts-and-service department. These departments can also modify the machines to the customer’s specifications.

“CJD have a big list of things that they do to our machines before we get them to make them more suited to the underground environment,” Campain said.

“And so when a machine turns up in our yard, it’s ready to go to work. The only thing we have to do is operate them.”

For both CJD and Barminco, the business relationship forged over the years has been incredibly beneficial to daily operations. CJD play a vital role in advocating for Barminco’s needs across different equipment manufactures and, as the company grows, CJD has been able to expand into the broader mining sector.

The success and longevity of the CJD and Barminco relationship points to continuous achievements for both companies as the mining and equipment sectors continue to evolve.

“The support and services that CJD provide are fantastic,” Campain said.

“We’re excited to see this relationship continue to develop.”

This feature appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.