TAKRAF is crushing the game

TAKRAF Group calls on experience gained through more than a century of operation to provide the mining industry with an array of innovative technological solutions.

Well positioned to provide equipment, systems and services that best satisfy the needs of the resources industry, TAKRAF Group has engineered solutions that can be customised to each project’s unique requirements and are aimed at lowering the total cost of ownership and reducing environmental impact.

Conor Mitchell, TAKRAF Group product manager for crushing, spoke with Australian Mining about what he believes sets the company apart from others in the industry.

“Something we have learned over the years is that the best results always come from listening attentively to our customers regarding their operational challenges and requirements,” he said.

“As a result, not only did we refine and upgrade our crushing station installations, but we also realised that a new crushing or sizing solution was required, one that offered increased reliability and performance together with heavy-duty capability for hard-rock applications.”

This attention to detail and awareness of customer needs has come together in the form of TAKRAF’s X-TREME range of class sizers.

Featuring an increased feed size of between 1200–2500mm in the primary sizer and a maximum throughput rate of 12,000 tonnes per hour, the range was designed to ensure the machines reliably exceed real-life application requirements in terms of capacity, installed power and product size.

“We applied our extensive experience in the global mining industry in the design and development of our X-TREME class range of sizers,” Mitchell said.

“With its simple yet robust design, the X-TREME class sizers offer an economical and efficient machine boasting extended reliability and increased availability in the most extreme applications.”

The components that make up the X-TREME class sizer, including the TAKRAF quick-release system, have been designed to reduce downtime.

“When minutes count, make the most of every second,” Mitchell said.

“The high-engagement tooth configuration is optimised to grip and crush large rocks, with integrally cast tooth holders and shrink-fit keys that transmit the high crushing forces required to break hard rocks.

“Modular wear components, which are easy to handle together with change-out procedures that can be conducted in position and an integrated moving unit, enable the entire unit to slide into its maintenance position for safe and quick maintenance procedures, further decreasing the length of any downtime.”

TAKRAF Group has been operating in Australia for a number of years with a range of installations across the TAKRAF (an acronym for Tagebau-Ausrüstungen, Krane und Förderanlagen) and DELKOR brands being used nationwide.

When a TAKRAF rail-mounted stacker was recently implemented at a bulk terminal on the coast of Queensland, the order comprised of the design, fabrication, supply, installation, commissioning and handover.

“The machine boasts an initial stacking capacity of 6300 tonnes per hour,” TAKRAF Australia sales manager Will Haua said.

“Leveraging TAKRAF’s experience in high-capacity material handling technologies, the machine was designed to be future-proof, with plans to accommodate a peak rate of up to 9600 tonnes per hour in a scheduled future upgrade.

“This machine is designed for large volumes and features a massive 62-metre-long curved boom, making it one of the largest ever delivered.”

The stacker was fabricated in Australia, with the structures completed to a stage where it was practicable to transport them by road, while also minimising the time spent on site to dress the structure out before installation.

Reinforcing the experience of TAKRAF Group and its understanding of the unique conditions in the mining industry, Haua said several factors were taken into account when assembling the machine.

“Scheduling of site erection of the machine needed to take into account the potentially challenging climatic conditions of north-east Queensland, with high humidity levels in the summer months, the possibility of cyclones and heavy rain in the wet season,” Haua said.

With comprehensive after-sales service on all machines, TAKRAF Group is committed to helping customers in all areas.

“Whether its spare parts, wear parts and special tools or technical evaluations, we have the tools and experience to provide a whole host of upgrades, analysis and maintenance,” Haua said.

“TAKRAF Group is there to support businesses with total lifecycle engineering support services.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.