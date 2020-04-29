Take your pulse: Three ways vibrating screen diagnostics help your bottom line

By Peter Kilmurray, vice president of sales, Haver & Boecker Niagara’s Canada facility

Mining and aggregates producer need reliable equipment. Unplanned maintenance and inefficient equipment can reduce productivity and negatively affect profits. That’s why more and more turn to diagnostics to prevent issues with operational efficiency.

Diagnostics technology has reached the point where it is possible to monitor vibrating screen performance to unprecedented levels of detail — in real time. Innovative vibration analysis technology uses advanced diagnostics to help operations achieve maximum productivity.

Some systems have eight tri-axial sensors that fasten to key areas of a vibrating screen to detect and wirelessly transmit data to an industrial-grade tablet on-site. The instantaneous information can reveal irregularities that result in diminished performance, decreased efficiency and possible safety risks. The data can be transmitted to a vibrating screen manufacturer’s trained engineers to analyze and interpret it. They report the results to the producer, including recommendations to improve vibrating screen efficiency.

While everyone agrees efficiency is a good thing, consider these specific ways vibration analysis would benefit the bottom line.

Greater safety

Experienced producers know a safe environment is a productive one. Vibration analysis provides the information needed to keep machines running properly and safely. Thanks to the technology’s Wi-Fi capabilities, technicians can stand a safe distance from the machine, collecting and monitoring screen performance data out of harm’s way.

Less downtime

Vibration analysis can help detect abnormalities, that are impossible to spot visually, before they cause catastrophic failure. Even small irregularities can reduce screen performance or lead to expensive future breakdowns. Vibration analysis allows producers to manage performance problems before they occur through preventative maintenance.

Better productivity

Vibration analysis helps operations achieve maximum productivity levels through real-time data analysis – information that producers can use to optimize screening performance and increase their production. The systems also store a vibrating screen’s historical data for easy comparison over time and insightful troubleshooting.

Diagnostic tools like vibration analysis can do wonders for improving and maintain vibrating screen performance and reducing maintenance costs and downtime. Look for a manufacturer able to provide a system along with the expertise needed to make recommendations to improve profits, productivity and your bottom line.