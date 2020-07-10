SMC services the mining industry

With a firm understanding of mineral processing and quarrying applications, SMC is a leading a supplier to the industry.

Built to withstand aggressive mining environments, the company focuses on delivering quality components with a long life cycle for improved performance and reduced downtime.

Offering solutions such as large bore cylinders, air filtration equipment, dust pulse valves, air dryers and shut-off valves are just some of SMC’s mining industry offerings. In addition, SMC offers purpose-built cabinets to protect components and increase their lifespan.

Two mining heroes

1. Custom-built cabinets for the industry

Cabinets are custom-built based to customer requirements. Depending on the application, components fitted in the cabinet includes AW series filter regulators, VHS series pad lockable isolation valves, VP7 series solenoid valves, KQG2 stainless steel fittings or KQ2 standard push-in fittings.

2. JSXFA 2-port dust collector valve

The recently launched JSXFA series is a high-performance pulse valve for reverse jet dust collector applications. The JSXFA has variable port sizes and available in threaded and compression fitting connections. The JSXFA also has reduced air consumption and increased peak pressure. The heavy elastomer diaphragm allows the JSXFA to achieve its 10 million cycle life.