Showing cranes who’s BOSS

This crane brake solution from Dellner Bubenzer improves maintenance duties and removes the risk of catastrophic failure, ensuring miners receive cargo on time and in one piece.

SUR Engineering is an Australian distributor for all things in port equipment, including design, fabrication, transport and commissioning, as well as project management.

To manage the demands of dozens of jobs around the country and in the Asia-Pacific region, SUR relies on the height of German engineering from Dellner Bubenzer, a global leader in braking systems for the materials handling and resources sector.

This is epitomised by a computer monitoring system called the Brake Only Snag System (BOSS).

BOSS mitigates one of the most dangerous aspects of crane operation. When containers get stuck in the ship’s cells, it can cause excess tension in the crane’s wire ropes, which can either snap, cause damage on mechanical equipment, or even pull the whole crane to the ground.

The BOSS will recognise the excess tension and shut off the crane motor while applying emergency brakes in under three-tenths of a second, removing the risk and maintaining the condition of the crane’s components.

Dellner Bubenzer’s global technical trainer Sascha Herbig told Australian Mining why the BOSS is so important.

“The advantage of this is we have full control over what is happening to our brakes,” Herbig said.

“We can include different sensors with the BOSS system, which can be installed in different positions to monitor the condition and position of the brakes from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

“This is important in automated port terminals where the crane driver is somewhere far from the crane and unable to physically feel and react to things like snags. With the BOSS system, we can immediately detect if something is wrong.”

The BOSS is made up of four different components: one load pin per cable monitors the tension; the BOSS PLC (programmable logic controller) processes the tension data from the load pin to constantly assess the tripping point; if the tension becomes too much, the service brake will be tripped; and if more stopping power is needed, an emergency brake is applied.

This fail-safe technology removes the chance of human error, according to Herbig.

“If you consider how crane drivers are positioned maybe 5m higher and 20m in front of the crane brakes, they may not hear or feel an issue in time to stop it. But the BOSS system sure will,” he said.

But no condition monitoring technology is complete without the human support to back it up, which is another point of pride for Dellner Bubenzer.

The company even goes as far as to offer Smart Glasses as a standalone or additional feature for maintaining its brake systems.

These glasses can be worn by on-site maintenance crews, giving Dellner Bubenzer’s remote support staff a first-person view as they support customers through the required maintenance procedures.

“These Smart Glasses can be rented for a period, if preferred, or they can be bought. We’re happy to accommodate our customers’ needs,” Herbig said.

“Perhaps they need them for a few months when they buy new brakes, or maybe they have some scheduled maintenance coming up which they will need the glasses for.

“The best thing about the glasses is they don’t get in the way of any safety helmets and they allow the customer to work hands-free while we support them in real time.”

However, if a customer of Dellner Bubenzer brakes does need on-site, in-person support, they’ll have no trouble getting it as soon as possible with support staff located in four continents.

Herbig said the company’s worldwide service network is a proud part of the business, delivering first-class service, fast reaction times, highly qualified personnel, and minimal downtime.

“Dellner Bubenzer takes pride in a history of long-term satisfied customers who trust our commitment to excellence and recognise the value of our investment in our worldwide service network,” he said.

“To achieve superior customer service and product expertise, Dellner Bubenzer’s service, maintenance, and repair personnel receive ongoing and consistent instruction and training in the latest technology within state-of-the-art training facilities.”

Herbig said his technicians are trained in all aspects to accommodate whatever needs might arise once they arrive on site.

“They’re not just mechanics, electricians, programmers or cable runners. They can do all kinds of maintenance works needed for Dellner Bubenzer brake applications,” he said

“It’s no use sending someone out to you who can identify the problem without fixing it, so we make sure our team are the best and most widely trained available.”

This article appears in the March issue of Australian Mining.