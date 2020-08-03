SEW-Eurodrive on the importance of the Prospect Awards

Coal from Australian mines powers the lives of millions across the country each day, and SEW-Eurodrive is pledging its support across all facets of the nation’s coal industry.

With Australian Mining’s Prospect Awards just a couple of months away in October, many of the industry’s elite innovators are finalising their submissions for this year’s show.

Despite setbacks this year due to COVID-19, Australia’s mining industry hasn’t stopped – and the 2020 Prospect Awards will be commending its standout contributors.

Long-time award sponsor SEW-Eurodrive has returned in 2020 to sponsor the Coal Mine of the Year Award, which recognises a site that sets the standard for the rest of the industry to follow.

