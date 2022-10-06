Ritchie Bros. solidifies Emeco relationship

Ritchie Bros. has solidified its robust relationship with Emeco, entering into an agreement to deliver excess mining equipment dispersal services.

After more than a decade of dealings together, Ritchie Bros. and Emeco have collaborated to deliver competitive integrated sales and marketing solutions to the dispersal of heavy earthmoving equipment.

One of Australia’s largest independent equipment rental businesses, Emeco provides resources companies with tailored earthmoving equipment solutions. The company has operations in all of Australia’s key mining regions, which aligns well with the worldwide footprint for Ritchie Bros. is so well known.

As a global asset management and deposition company, Ritchie Bros. offers customers end-to-end solutions for the buying and selling of used equipment, auctioning everything from heavy equipment to trucks in Australia and across the world.

“Emeco chose us to partner with because of our global coverage and our expertise,” Ritchie Bros. sales director Finlay Massey told Australian Mining.

The agreement will see Ritchie Bros. deliver excess mining equipment dispersal services to Emeco.

With headquarters in Perth, Emeco brings deep knowledge and an impressive rental fleet and is supported by a network of maintenance and component-rebuilding workshops across the country.

Massey said the relationship between the two companies, which started as a general sales call, had grown steadily over the last decade.

A firm friendship was formed between the Ritchie Bros. team and Emeco chief executive officer Ian Testrow, and the relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

With a new joint agreement, Emeco has received a dedicated storefront on Ritchie Bros. IronPlanet, a custom-branded seller page that includes Emeco listings for sale. Assets will be sold via both Marketplace-E and IronPlanet auctions, with the approach tailored to deliver the optimal result.

Ritchie Bros. operates as a transparent business, allowing customers to view price results, market trends and analytics through its asset solutions.

Massey credits Ritchie Bros.’s unreserved auction model as the foundation of business and customer trust, and this trust directly translates into collaboration opportunities.

“We are pleased to be working in collaboration with Emeco to deliver innovative solutions to the dispersal of excess assets,” Massey said.

“With a shared focus on asset solutions, this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and compliments our efforts to diversify our sales solutions.”

Emeco general manager Steve Crofts echoed Massey’s thoughts, expressing pride that the multichannel sales approach employed by Ritchie Bros. would help Emeco sell equipment when, how, and where it chooses.

“We have been in the mining business for 50 years, providing heavy earthmoving equipment to companies and contractors across coal, gold, copper, bauxite and iron ore,” Crofts said.

“We are pleased to start selling surplus assets through Ritchie Bros. to the global mining industry.”

Emeco carries out a comprehensive scope of work from its component-rebuilding company, Force Equipment, to its line boring company, Borex, and underground mining services company, Pit N Portal.

With almost 1400 staff, Emeco is positioned to provide proprietary asset management and fleet optimisation technology to the global mining sector. The company boasts more than 800 units of heavy equipment from various brands, including names like Caterpillar, Liebherr and Komatsu.

Ritchie Bros. is highly experienced in conducting large-scale mining transactions and delivering significant results by leveraging its global network and comprehensive sales solutions. The company also provides insights and several transaction solutions for commercial assets including Marketplace-E, IronPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

These different transaction solutions allow Ritchie Bros. to suit each customer’s need, and it’s this attention to customers that has allowed the company to continue to expand.

Ritchie Bros. has had a bumper second quarter of the year, with a 22 per cent jump in revenue compared to 2021’s second quarter.

“We are learning and gaining confidence from our growth initiatives and will continue to prudently invest in local yards, sales coverage, and services to accelerate our topline while we advance our marketplace technology,” Ritchie Bros. chief executive officer Ann Fandozzi said in a statement.

This investment will continue with Emeco.

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver Emeco with our substantial resources, industry expertise and extensive buyer database to maximise the return on sale of surplus Emeco assets,” Massey said.

“This agreement will bring more equipment to market from a respected owner in Emeco and, as our customers have come to expect, the equipment will be sold in a clear and transparent manner.

This feature appeared in the October issue of Australian Mining.