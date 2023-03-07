Reshaping engines with remanufacturing

Penske Australia has reshaped what it means to buy an engine with its mtu remanufacturing program.

For those after a reliable, high-performing and sustainable engine, a Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ mtu engine remanufactured by Penske should be at the top of the list.

“As our population grew, we found ourselves as the national distributor for Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ mtu engines and that meant we needed to have greater control of the quality, process, outcomes and costings,” Penske Australia mining business manager Jim Livermore said.

“The only way we could do that was to evolve into a remanufacturing-specific business for large engines.”

An mtu engine remanufactured by Penske isn’t just any remanufactured engine; it delivers long engine life while burning the least amount of fuel per hour, making it sustainable and highly cost-effective.

In fact, engine life between overhauls of the remanufactured product is the same as a new engine straight out of the factory.

“Mining companies appreciate that we are using an asset that they already had,” Livermore said.

“That gives them an idea of the environmental impact and they can use that to inform their ESG (environmental, social and governance) programs.”

Penske undertakes a whopping 98 per cent of the remanufacturing process in-house, an initiative that allows customers to see progression first-hand.

“We actually invite the customers to come and have a look at their remanufactured engine and inspect it to give them reassurance that it is done the right way every time,” Penske Australia remanufacturing and production general manager Greg Dobe said.

“This lets our customers have confidence in the standard of work.”

Penske Australia currently operates two remanufacturing centres: one in Kings Park, New South Wales, and another in Hazelmere, Western Australia. The company has plans to expand these centres further across the country, driven largely by the popularity of the service.

“We consolidated all of our remanufacturing into one facility in 2012, which quickly grew into needing another facility over in WA,” Livermore said.

“Over time, it’s become such a success that every branch now relies on our reman centres to rebuild those large engines and provide them back to the branch at a low cost.”

Ensuring the majority of the remanufacturing work is done in a way that supports the Australian economy is an important point for Penske.

“The more we can do in Australia, the more taxes stay in the country and the more people are employed here,” Dobe said. “You want to be able to give the customer a timely solution, so having remanufacturing centres on both sides of the country allows us to get them back up and running quickly.

“Our customers can see that the person working on their engine has a passion for their job and they walk away wanting that person to keep working on their engines in the future.”

The company has a dedicated training facility and team that ensures the highest level of training for its technicians.

These technicians can be found across the country in Penske’s expanding national footprint of over 13 branches and two remanufacturing centres.

Penske has bold ambitions for the mining sector, aiming to have a population of 800 mtu engines (remanufactured and new) operating in the sector at any given time.

When asked about the future of Penske, Livermore and Dobe agree that “the future is bright”.

“We’re going to be working with our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to help them sell more equipment with mtu engines,” Livermore said.

“We have proven that we have the best engines for the mining space; it’s the most fuel-efficient, it’s got the longest life and it’s the most reliable that you can get.

“Penske’s future is looking very exciting.”

Decarbonisation will be a particular focus for Penske as the sector moves toward net-zero.

“We’re working with our customers in the decarbonisation space, developing our business to evolve with the times is an important step,” Dobe said.

“Whether that is battery technology, alternative fuel, synthetic fuels or biodiesel fuels, the future for Penske and our operations is bright.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.