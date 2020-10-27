REMA TIP TOP hosting industry-first virtual exhibition series

REMA TIP TOP is hosting an innovative new online series called OPENHAUS, providing industrial plant operators with unique insights into the latest thinking in extending the life of their assets.

Session 3 of OPENHAUS, focussing on conveyor technology delivering improved production yields, will be held on Wednesday, October 28.

REMA TIP TOP will provide an overview of its broader capabilities before drilling down into key focus areas, including conveyor componentry and newly developed advanced condition monitoring technologies.

The series, which runs until December provides real-world insights into the challenges facing operators across a range of industries.

Fundamental to OPENHAUS is the focus on enabling businesses to extend the life of assets, improve yield and drive overall profitability, with reviews of both contemporary and future technology-based approaches.

From belt selection, repair materials, rubber lining and surface protection through to choosing the right componentry to optimise throughput, the interactive series takes a deep dive with leading industry experts examining scenarios across a range of industries including mining, quarrying, construction, water treatment and even food and beverage applications.

“We committed our business to extending the knowledge of our people and our customers as part of our approach to providing sustainable operations throughout this current pandemic,” REMA TIP TOP industry Australia chief executive officer Michel Ciepelinksi.

“I’m very excited to be taking this next step in bringing together our teams and our customers in this industry-first approach to delivering thought leadership in a virtual setting.

The online sessions, are –

Session 1 – Welcome to REMA TIP TOP, Wednesday September 30

Session 2 – Keeping your belts moving, Wednesday October 14

Session 3 – Conveyor technology delivering improved production yields, Wednesday October 28

Session 4 – Beyond the conveyor belt, Wednesday November 11

Session 5 – Protecting your assets from erosive or corrosive deterioration, Wednesday November 25

Session 6 – Arming your plant with heavy wear protection against material impactors, Wednesday December 2