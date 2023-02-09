Reflecting on Bauma 2022

Bauma 2022 was a whirlwind of exhibitions, industry announcements and machinery presentations. Liebherr reflects on the seven-day exhibition.

In October last year, Bauma 2022 in Germany became the centre of the mining and construction machinery industry.

The week-long event saw the Munich-based conference play host to more than 400,000 visitors and 3000 exhibitors from over 200 countries.

Liebherr was one of the premier exhibitors, and a shining star for the company’s Bauma offering was the unveiling of its new R 9300 excavator.

The R 9300, the second Generation 8 machine that Liebherr has in its mining excavator portfolio, is fitted with the most advanced Liebherr Mining technologies.

The new excavator is set to replace the R 9250 in the 250-tonne class when the model enters serial production in early 2024.

“We (were) thrilled to announce the new R 9300 at Bauma,” Liebherr-Australia executive general manager of mining Grahame Player said.

“This new machine will exceed our customers’ expectations with our advanced and industry-leading technology and capabilities.”

Another exciting Bauma unveiling by Liebherr was the SmartROC T35 E, the first ever tophammer battery-electric drill rig.

Liebherr will have a particular focus on Zero Emission Mining (ZEM) objectives in 2023 as the company pushes for complete mining solutions for dozing, loading and hauling that are free of fossil fuels by 2030.

In a nod to Liebherr’s work on its ZEM objectives, the R 9XX H2 hydrogen excavator took home the Bauma 2022 Innovation Award in the climate protection category.

The Innovation Award reflects political, social, economic, and ecological challenges. The expert jury focused on criteria such as practical orientation, economic potential, environmental protection, and resource conservation among others.

The R 9XX is Liebherr’s first hydrogen-powered crawler excavator and is powered by a H966 hydrogen combustion engine.

When used on a construction site, a hydrogen excavator emits almost no CO2, and from production to decommissioning CO2 emissions are 70 per cent lower than those of comparable conventionally powered excavators.

But excavators aren’t the only piece of green machinery that Liebherr has to offer.

The company’s most powerful mobile construction crane, the optimised ML 140-5.1, also made an appearance at Bauma 2022. The crane’s ecological and future-oriented hybrid power concept enables all-electric operation with site power or another external power source.

“Thanks to its compact size and minimal space requirements in terms of assembly, operation and dismantling, the MK 140-5.1 is perfect for use in urban areas,” Liebherr-Werk Biberach GmbH product manager Daniel Nötzel said.

The crane can also be fuelled by hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO), which are produced from waste, helping to reduce emissions and promoting climate neutrality on construction sites.

Finally, attendees were treated to a display of Liebherr’s T 274 haul truck with a Trolley Assist System.

The T 274 is a 305–327-tonne machine that provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption, and a low cost per tonne.

The Liebherr Trolley Assist System uses an overhead pantograph to connect the electric-drive system to a mine site’s electrical network. This network can then be powered by the customer’s energy source of choice.

By integrating the Trolley Assist System, users can look forward to increased truck productivity and the potential for reduction in fleet size while maintaining yearly production.

“Liebherr is already partnering with industry experts and customers to accelerate the research, development, and integration of zero-emission solutions,” Player said.

“Combining our expertise on mining equipment with the expertise in new technologies and mining operations from our partners, we are ensuring the best industry solutions. We are making some exciting progress on achieving our goals, with Australia at the forefront of many of these technology developments and deployments.”

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.