Redefining crushing power and efficiency

Australian Mining sat down with FLSmidth to chat about the OEM’s leading crushing and screening offerings, where the end user is the central focus.

As a leading mineral processing original equipment manufacturer (OEM), FLSmidth’s crushing and screening offerings are extensive.



The company is among the leaders of the pack with its TSUV gyratory crusher, which has redefined crushing power and efficiency.



FLSmidth APAC regional product line manager – crushing Carl Nicholls said the TSUV gyratory crusher was specifically designed based on market feedback from Australian customers.



“The TSUV is the most modern gyratory crusher on the market,” he told Australian Mining. “It’s an ideal machine for the Australian market given our focus on safety and productivity.”



Unlike other gyratory crushers, which often require workers to position themselves underneath the crusher to perform maintenance tasks, FLSmidth’s Top Service (TS) range allows service and maintenance to be carried out from above.



With parts accessible from the top of the crusher, maintenance work is expedited, boosting availability and reducing costs.



To move with an ever-evolving mining market, FLSmidth re-engineered the TSUV gyratory crusher rather than adding features to its previous model. The Mark V design has been improved and strengthened to enable greater crushing efficiency.



The TSUV generates at least seven per cent more speed and 10 per cent more capacity than prior models. The machine can handle up to 1500 kilowatts (kW) of power and deliver a throughput of up to 15,000 tonnes per hour.



Nicholls said the jaw gyratory crusher was another important asset in FLSmidth’s primary crushing range.



“The jaw gyratory crusher has come to us as part of our acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s mining business,” he said.



“The machine is a great offering in situations where capex (capital expenditure) or space is tight, and the customer needs to maximise crusher throughput.



“It’s a particularly good offering for underground mining applications – or potentially above-ground applications – where the customer is looking to minimise the amount of space they’re occupying.”



FLSmidth has a full range of jaw crushers suitable for applications where a gyratory crusher is not required. The OEM also has a range of raptor cone crushers, which recently received a facelift.



“We’ve recently given the entire Raptor range a birthday and refreshed all of the technology, so we’re very confident in saying that it’s the most advanced crusher of its type,” Nicholls said.



“We’ve put a real focus on safety and maintainability into the refresh of those designs, so it’s a product I’m really proud of.”



With a particular focus on the end user, FLSmidth designs most of its crushers in consultation with its customers, with safety also a key focus.



“All of our crushers, I can quite confidently say, are the most safety conscious of any machines in the same class,” Nicholls said.



“They’re also the most maintainable. We’ve got a lot of features specifically for those having to operate and maintain the machines to ensure they can do their job as efficiently and safely as possible.



“Many competitors in the field are only focused on designing a machine that will crush rock to get tonnes out. We have that same goal, but we also really value our interactions with the client and ensuring that they’re going to be safe and happy working with us and our machines for 20–25 years.”



FLSmidth is also renowned for its screening capabilities, where it offers a wide range of vibrating, rotary, wet gravity and roller screens to suit almost every application.



The OEM understands the importance of reliable and durable screening technology, meaning all of its screening products are designed with productivity and efficiency in mind.



Boasting many years of in-house design experience, the FLSmidth screen range is extremely well proven in all conditions. And, again, the end user is at the centre of the design process, meaning screening products can be designed with individual equipment, functions and operating parameters in mind.



As a premier manufacturer of stainless steel, carbon steel, polyurethane, rubber and woven wire screening systems, FLSmidth also offers a comprehensive and innovative range of screen surface media to complement its screening machines.



The company’s ultimate goal is to implement its MissionZero mine and enable its customers to achieve net-zero by 2030. This involves optimising customers’ pit-to-plant flowsheet.



A pit-to-plant flowsheet can’t be optimised without efficient crushing and screening technology. Luckily enough, efficiency is FLSmidth’s cornerstone focus.

