Project rostering gets smarter: Here’s how

Spreadsheets are great—until they’re not. What CRU Software hears over and over from organisations with difficult-to-manage employees is that their spreadsheet has gotten too big and cumbersome to navigate. The spreadsheet becomes increasingly unreadable, time-consuming, and prone to mistakes; which leads to decreased productivity and efficiency.

When it comes to rostering project-based work (such as engineering service jobs at mine sites), the shortcomings of spreadsheets are highlighted even clearer due to things like redundant data entry.

Problems with spreadsheets can be easily seen when rostering for discrete bundles of work. This includes projects that engineering service companies do on mine sites– such as shutdowns or CHPP overhauls; bodies of work where there are specific skills needed for a defined period.

These discrete bundles of work, in which contracting companies will engage workers on an as need basis for the duration of the project, add layers to standard rosters and can slow down planning when building them in spreadsheets.

Solution to rostering project-based work

A cloud-based intelligent and automated rostering software provides time savings and simplifies planning.

And what about separate projects happening across multiple sites with unique worker requirements? Can the right system make this process easier too?

Yes. As a planner, all you need to roster projects are:

project start and end dates

role types and the number of workers needed for each

relevant skills/qualifications/certifications for workers.

The right system will provide you with the same capabilities as when you’re building a standard roster, assigning the right workers across different roles, locations and projects.

And individual project rosters do not impact your permanent baseline roster or other project rosters, making it easy to identify gaps and fill shifts across operations.

The benefits