Position Partners launches Internet-enabled MiRTK correction service

MiRTK offers an alternative to ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio correction services used for accurate global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positioning in the construction, mining and geospatial industries.

Intelligent positioning solutions provider Position Partners has announced the release of MiRTK, a correction service for GNSS equipment that utilises the internet instead of UHF radio frequencies.

MiRTK is compatible with all brands and models of GNSS from manufacturers including Topcon, Trimble, Leica Geosystems, Sokkia, Hemisphere and more.

“Until now, users that rely on high precision GNSS for applications such as surveying and machine control had no option but to use UHF radios or a network RTK solution,” said Cameron Waters, geospatial business manager at Position Partners.

“Anyone that’s had to rely on UHF radio frequencies will have experienced problems, including interference, range limitations, costly licensing and severe penalties for breaching licensing laws. MiRTK offers an alternative that is refreshingly simple: no repeaters, no line of sight issues and no complex licensing,” he added.

Designed for the geospatial, construction and mining sectors, MiRTK works with every make and model of GNSS equipment, via a small modem that slides onto the accessory slot of the tripod and connects to the base station via a single cable.

Unlike UHF radios, MiRTK is not limited by range from the GNSS base station and does not require line of sight with the survey rover or machine. It is limited only by the Telstra network, so if a user is receiving emails on their phone the MiRTK service will work.

Another benefit according to Waters, is the ability to utilise a single correction protocol across all brands and types of GNSS equipment on site, dramatically reducing complexity and potential connectivity issues.

“MiRTK uses NTRIP and a user selectable format such as RTCM3 or CMR, that can be used universally regardless of the brand or model of equipment,” he said.

“Users enjoy full speed, full constellation connectivity without the complex radio settings, baud rates, bandwidth or scrambling problems that you get when trying to utilise different GNSS systems with UHF radios.”

To setup the unit, users simply connect the modem to the base station, power the modem on and MiRTK will work for up to 20 hours continuously without charge. Each unit can connect with up to 10 devices such as survey rovers or machine systems as standard, with unlimited potential to scale up connections as required.

MiRTK offers the first Hardware as a Service (HaaS) for the geospatial sector, covering the hardware, data and warranty in either a 12-month or 24-month subscription.

“The future of UHF is limited with lower bandwidth, higher density areas, increased governance, rising costs and little flexibility,” Waters said.

“MiRTK gives customers a new approach to receive reliable correction data in a simple and hassle-free way, whilst utilising their existing GNSS base station, survey rovers and machine control systems and get reliable correction data in a simple and hassle-free way.”

For more information and to buy online visit positionpartners.com.au/mirtk or call 1300 867 266.