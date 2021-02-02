Overcoming the challenge of extreme temperatures

Heat stress management in mining, a sector highly exposed to hot climate conditions and the threats of climate change, is benefitting from the use of advanced technologies. Experts from the Australian Institute of Occupational Hygienists discuss the development.

Advanced technologies have penetrated areas of a mining operation beyond the much-publicised uptake of automation.

Inherent to the extreme mining conditions in Australia, large mining companies are leading the way in the use of technology to help workers manage the risks of heat stress.

Their goal in adopting today’s technology is to alter a mining environment so that it becomes a safer workplace, signalling a change in industry focus when it comes to heat stress.

“Where the traditional focus has been around when to stop working when it reaches a certain temperature, and how long one can safely continue working before taking a break, companies are now looking at how they can control the environment,” Ross Di Corleto, a member of Australian Institute of Occupational Hygienists (AIOH), tells Safe to Work.

