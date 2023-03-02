Out of the line-of-fire

SafeGauge has created a range of intuitive tools that are indispensable for the safety

of maintenance personnel when completing the live testing of heavy mobile machinery.

Technicians’ reliance on wireless sensors and the need to access data when servicing mobile equipment is nothing new.

But smart, simple and safe technology for technicians working on heavy mobile machinery has been missing from that equation.

This gap in the market has been filled by SafeGauge and its award-winning range of diagnostic tools that significantly reduces the risk of being severely injured when undertaking live testing.

“SafeGauge has squarely focused on designing and manufacturing a range of diagnostic tools that are as accessible and intuitive to use as possible,” SafeGauge’s sales manager Josh Conroy told Australian Mining.

“When you’re a technician out in the field, you don’t want to spend half an hour trying to work out how to use the tools you’re given.”

The company has worked hard developing the core functions of a product line that includes the SafeGauge Pressure Transducer (PT) series, Dial Indicator (DI) series, Tachometer (TM) series and the Wireless Multitool (W-MultiTool).

“A significant period of field testing – adjusting, refining, simplifying – ensured the fundamental basics of the tools were right and would result in a seamless operating experience for technicians,” Conroy said.

SafeGauge is a technology company that has long been focused on providing maintenance technicians with the best equipment to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

“The risk involved with human and machinery interaction has always been significant, and although many of the maintenance tasks are routine, the dangers are ever-present,” SafeGauge founder Luke Dawson told Australian Mining.

“Our technology removes technicians from those dangerous zones and, in essence, eliminates that safety risk.”

SafeGauge solutions mean multiple equipment tests can be completed simultaneously.

For example, a SafeTest PT Series kit consists of two, four, six or seven PTs, plus the W-MultiTool and charging case. The kit is suitable for measuring gas or fluid in a variety of pressures, including 25 bar, 100 bar, 300 bar and 600 bar, and is completely wireless.

“Where once a technician would have to plug a mechanical pressure gauge connected through a high-pressure hose into different parts of a machine or hydraulic system in order to complete a pressure test – and in doing so place themselves in unsafe, potentially dangerous positions – that requirement no longer exists,” Dawson said.

The PT connects to the W-MultiTool, which displays the live pressure readings, has a battery life of more than 20 hours, and is easily recharged using the rugged case.

The SafeGauge DI is a Bluetooth device designed to measure displacement within 0.01mm. With Bluetooth connectivity from up to 50m away, technicians retain the ability to complete maintenance safely and more efficiently.

“With the requirement to measure wear on large pins and bushes on various parts of the frame of a machine, the DI is also designed to move the technician away from crush areas while testing is underway,” Dawson said.

“In the past, the technician would have to be positioned close enough to be able to read a mechanical dial fixed to different parts of the machine.”

“The SafeGauge DI ensures the technician can now undertake this task remotely, clear of the machinery and any exposure to potential hazards.”

DI Series kits are available in one, two and four channels, as well as a customised kit option, and are supplied with everything needed to set up and conduct testing, including high-quality mag bases.

The SafeTest TM series enables completely wireless measurement of revolutions per minute (RPM), removing technicians from the live work area while measuring the speed of fans, pumps, drill heads and other rotating machinery components.

“The SafeTest TM has the capability, via Bluetooth, to accurately read fan speed from the operator’s cabin, further removing the technician from any form of potential harm,” Dawson said.

Safety remains the number-one priority in the mining industry, and with a range of innovative solutions for hydraulic testing and maintenance, SafeGauge delivers enhanced safety along with faster, more efficient testing across a wide range of mobile plant.

“SafeGauge fundamentally believes in the requirement to remove technicians from dangerous working environments,” Conroy said.

“And by working closely with our customers, we continue to develop safety products that meet their needs, now and into the future.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.