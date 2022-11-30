Operational technology unlocks safety insights

When it comes to improving on-site safety, Position Partners recommends the use of technology to remove the interaction between people and plant and unlock insights for managers through meaningful data.

“Operational technology can involve one or many solutions that either drastically limit or altogether eliminate the need for people to physically interact with working machinery.”

That is Andrew Granger, mining business manager at intelligent positioning solutions provider Position Partners, talking to Safe to Work about the benefits of operational technology.

Operational technology insights

Solutions such as high-precision machine guidance used on drills, dozers, excavators and graders give machine operators greater visibility over their work, with live information about the distance to grade via a simple in-cab display.

The technology saves time and increases productivity, but also reduces the need for surveyors to check grade by driving out to the area.

“From a safety perspective, the fewer light vehicles and people that have to enter the vicinity of a working heavy machine the better,” Granger said.

“High-precision machine guidance empowers the operators to work to the mine design efficiently and safely without as much reliance on surveyors to set out peg lines or check as-builts.

Fleet management systems (FMS) such as the iVolve Mine4D platform supplied and supported in Australia by Position Partners, give managers valuable insights into on-site operations, making it easier to see the bigger picture to identify productivity and safety-improvement areas.

“With the ability to see the location of all machines on-site, communicate with operators, and optimise truck loads and circuits, FMS helps managers proactively manage risk,” Granger said.

“Accurate reporting and recording of data, machine speeds, over and under loading, maintenance records and so on, helps with early intervention and ensures that if an incident does occur, management has the information at hand to assist with investigations to identify the cause.”

Proximity and vision safety solutions

From cameras to proximity-measuring sensors, location-based safety systems, tags and thermal systems, there are several methods available to assist heavy machine operators identify and avoid potential hazards.

On-board proximity-warning technology is designed to alert operators to other machines, fixed infrastructure and more, with the ability to program working and avoidance zones.

One of the latest developments in vision safety and proximity-warning solutions involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, alert and report on hazards and near-misses, benefiting operators and managers through near real-time reporting.

“Proximity alert and camera solutions can be effective to warn operators if there is an obstacle or other vehicle nearby, but they don’t help management with near-miss reporting,” Granger said.

“New AI-based platforms can automate safety reporting and even include video recordings of near-miss incidents for analysis and investigation,” he added.

This ability to give management real-time insights into on-site behaviours and machine interaction can be very powerful to improve long-term safety, Granger explained.

“Users can see near-misses and unsafe behaviours as they happen, to baseline the real risk profile and understand when, where, how and why an incident occurred to implement interventions and measure the impact of any changes implemented,” he said.

Geospatial safety enhancements

Mine surveyors and engineers are another group whose safety can be significantly enhanced by the latest in surveying and mapping systems, which now go far beyond the point-to-point measurements delivered by traditional global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and total station instruments.

From 3D laser scanning to aerial mapping and wireless monitoring, there is a plethora of solutions that quickly and safely capture accurate data over large areas.

Monitoring of mine infrastructure such as tailings dams, open-pit walls, underground mines, and other critical assets has traditionally been done with either periodic survey measurements to check for movement or total station-based monitoring set-ups that can be challenging to install and maintain in hazardous areas.

Position Partners has assisted several mine sites with Senceive wireless monitoring technology, which uses compact nodes that can be installed and scaled to monitor almost any structure at any scale.

“Senceive is a highly versatile platform that gives surveyors and managers constant, near real-time monitoring information via a web-based portal and the ability to set up customised alerts to notify stakeholders if movement out of tolerance is detected,” Position Partners monitoring manager Andrew Jones told Safe to Work.

Unlike optical monitoring solutions, the Senceive wireless platform offers a small footprint and little to no hardware maintenance. The sensors have a low form factor and long battery life that will last for 10 years in continuous use.

For critical applications such as measuring pit wall stability or any fissures in the wall, Senceive can be set up to trigger measurements every few minutes and escalate alerts quickly if any motion is detected.

The introduction of survey-grade mapping drones around a decade ago is another example of a step change in technological advancement that has significantly improved safety for surveyors in mining, Granger said.

“Manual stockpile volumes done by survey crews on foot are a thing of the past thanks to aerial mapping technology using survey drones,” he said.

“Surveyors can conduct these surveys at any time from a safe distance well away from working machinery, as well as map hazardous and previously inaccessible areas, including water bodies and poor geotechnical areas of a mine site.”

Autonomous trucks

Removing operators from heavy machinery altogether offers the greatest safety potential for mines.

Position Partners, along with autonomous technology development partner SafeAI, has successfully retrofitted autonomous technology to a haul truck in the Pilbara, Western Australia, with an agreement to roll out a further 100 trucks in coming years.

“The majority of incidents involve a combination of machinery and either human error and/or fatigue, so taking people away from machines and having them control those machines remotely is the next frontier for mine-site safety,” Granger said.

The ability to retrofit a solution onto a mixed fleet of trucks gives mine operators and managers greater flexibility to implement autonomy throughout a site and not just to a certain make of equipment as old trucks are retired and replaced by new ones.

“Autonomy will increase safety dramatically by reducing the need for people to operate and interact with heavy machinery. Instead of performing repetitive, mundane tasks that can lead to fatigue and human skill can be reserved for more complex operations,” Granger said.

This feature appeared in the November/December issue of Safe To Work.