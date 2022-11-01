Online study a drawcard for Project Management graduate

Full-time working mum Kylie Ciocca doesn’t have much spare time, so when she decided to study, flexibility was key.

“I currently work full-time and wanted to further my professional career,” Kylie said.

“I was looking for something that would combine the practical and theoretical skills I needed to help with my current role.”

Flexibility was important for Kylie, so she enrolled in CQUniversity’s Graduate Certificate in Project Management which was delivered entirely online.

“I’ve done all of my higher education through CQUniversity and have studied online for most, so I already knew that the online study was great,” Kylie said.

Kylie said she was able to complete the course at her own pace and structure her life around work.

“That really helped me progress through the course.”

The Graduate Certificate in Project Management is a specialist course ideal for practising project managers or those aspiring to become project managers.

The qualification provides practising project managers and project directors with the technical skills to successfully run projects by focusing on the application of project management concepts applicable to a variety of industries, including mining.

The course introduces and develops skills to initiate projects and develop plans to efficiently meet project goals.

“I loved how case studies and practical material were embedded within the course to illustrate how the concepts of project management meets industry demand,” Kylie said.

As an online student, Kylie said the support she received from the start of her learning experience to the end was very encouraging.

“The support networks at CQUniversity are excellent.”

“Not only are the teaching staff great, but they’re also helpful and always available if you have questions or want to check your understanding on things.

“There are also other support networks that I took advantage of as well such as the student engagement team.”

On completion of the course, graduates walk away with a comprehensive understanding of project management and are able to run projects and achieve targets and outcomes in the most challenging environments.

“Typically, people think of Project Management as being an engineering kind of career but it’s definitely not,” Kylie explained.

“If you think about project management, it applies to a range of different roles in range of different professions.”

CQUniversity offers a range of project management courses, from certificates and diplomas through to postgraduate and masters.

Now that she has completed the Graduate Certificate course, Kylie said she was considering enrolling in the Graduate Diploma.

“Being able to continue my education from the Graduate Certificate on towards a Diploma or Masters is definitely one of the reasons I looked into this course.”

To find out more about any of these courses visit cqu.edu.au/courses/project-management.

Applications are now open for Term 1, 2023 to commence in March, or alternatively courses are available in Term 2 – July 2023.