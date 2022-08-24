National Group grows it NSW footprint

With a strong presence in Western Australia and Queensland, National Group has experienced significant growth in New South Wales in the last 12 months.

It’s no accident that National Group has established itself as one of Australia’s leading mining services companies.

With a client base brimming with Tier 1 mining companies – including recent contract wins at the Cadia gold mine and Moolarben coal operation – National Group is underpinned by an unwavering passion to succeed.

Championed by chief executive officer, managing director and company founder Mark Ackroyd, this ethos permeates throughout National Group. But it’s not the company’s only ticket to success.

With a simplified corporate structure, National Group has the agility to match miners’ dynamic, ever-evolving schedules.

“We’ve got a direct line of contact, we don’t have any middle management,” National Group NSW business development manager Len Pipiciello told Australian Mining.

“We’re able to make decisions quickly, which suits miners’ operations and their requirement to pivot regularly in an everchanging world landscape.”

National Group provides value for its customers without compromising on quality and excellence.

“We’ve got a market-leading fleet of equipment that’s current,” Pipiciello said. “So we’re able to offer what we believe is a value product or solution to the customer and expedite it.

“The way we are and the way we’re able to operate – with that one connection to Mark – our hard work over the years and bringing it all together, as well as the customer knowing who we are and what we’re about, enables us to offer the quality products and service we do today.

“Then its guys like me maintaining that and a team that is dedicated to the business and our customers. Our people want to work hard for National Group because of how the company has grown and expanded to what it is today.”

A major factor in this growth came with Newcrest awarding National Group a surface mining contract at its Cadia gold mine in central NSW in 2021.

National Group is supplying Newcrest with equipment such as Caterpillar 994K and 988K large wheel loaders, Caterpillar 793 dump trucks, and the Hitachi ZX890 excavator. Up to 40 National Group employees are maintaining the equipment.

Pipiciello said the company’s ability to supply class-leading equipment quickly was a key contributor to what is a significant contract win.

“We were able to offer, purchase and utilise equipment, and expedite it to site when the operation required it,” Pipiciello said.

“Cadia has known us for years and has been able to trust who we are and what we do. We were able to provide value and the capacity to supply.”

Given the current supply-chain challenges affecting the Australian resources industry, Pipiciello said the ability to provide equipment quickly and on time was a big drawcard for mining companies.

“It’s really hard to get good equipment at the moment,” he said. “Mark’s internationally connected, which allows us to draw equipment from many sources.

“We’re diverse. We do rely on OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) but we also source and channel low-hour equipment that’s worldwide, whether that’s from Papua New Guinea, the US, Europe or beyond.”

Murray Grimes, a diesel-fitter by trade, returned to National Group to lead maintenance on the Cadia contract. He has known Ackroyd for many years, having first worked for National Group a decade ago.

Grimes also knows Cadia well, having completed part of his apprenticeship in the Cadia East underground mine, which is the largest of its kind in the Australian gold sector – and one of the largest gold and copper deposits in the world.

Grimes said the contract was progressing well and praised his team members for their resilience, with inclement weather conditions affecting much of the NSW mining industry in recent months.

“Hats off to the team we’ve got working for National Group, who have been able to do what they’ve done under challenging conditions,” he told Australian Mining.

“We’ve still got more gear to go in, so we’re not finished mobilising equipment, but the team has been outstanding so far.”

Yancoal has also recognised National Group’s excellence, recently awarding it a three-year mining services contract at the Moolarben coal operation in NSW.

National Group’s contract-mining arm – National Mining Services – will provide works including the safe pre-stripping of up to 15 million bank cubic metres of overburden each year at the Moolarben coal mine.

National Mining Services will use National Group’s ultra-class mining equipment on the contract, including Liebherr R9800 excavators, Liebherr T282 dump trucks and other ancillary equipment. The contract will create 75 plus jobs.

“This is a significant contract in National Group’s history,” Ackroyd said soon after it was awarded.

“National Group is proud to be part of the Australian coal industry. We intend to expand our long-term presence in the coal sector, help more companies export high-quality Australian coal, and create jobs for regional communities.”

As the Australian mining industry navigates heightened labour shortages, Pipiciello said National Group could promise Yancoal a committed and capable workforce.

The Moolarben contract continues a strong period of growth for National Group in the coal industry.

In January, Anglo American Australia extended an equipment contract with National Group for its two open-cut coal mines at its Capcoal operation in Queensland (Lake Lindsay and Oak Park).

National Group has supplied equipment for Anglo’s Capcoal operation for three years. The latest contract will double the volume of equipment the company supplies there and further expands its presence in the Bowen Basin.

As National Group continues to evolve, the company is not restricted by a specific commodity and looks at any greenfield site, expansion or mine closure as an opportunity.

To ensure he is always ahead of the curve, Pipiciello said he is constantly abreast changing commodity prices and industry movements, anticipating when the next opportunity may arise.

“I’m always looking for opportunities and keeping my finger on the pulse by attending mining functions and so forth,” Pipiciello said.

Pipiciello is constantly honing his craft and expanding his scope to ensure he’s at the top of his game and it’s this pursuit of excellence that solidifies National Group as market leaders in the mining equipment, technology and services (METS) industry.

And as Australian mining companies continually look to debottleneck and improve efficiencies amid a difficult cost climate, the expert but steady operation that is National Group will only expedite the process.

