Nailing the ‘S’ in ESG with internet connectivity

Australian Telecommunication and technology companies are at the vanguard of providing next-generation connectivity solutions to the mining industry, supplying high-speed, low-latency, ultra-reliable networks.

From the telephone to early computer networks to the internet and beyond, connectivity technologies have passed through many eras of evolution.

And while business has become increasingly interconnected over time, the traditional trade-off between service availability and performance has been a residual characteristic of the technology.

Today, however, we’ve arrived at an era in which network communications technologies have matured to the point where ubiquitous connectivity is a reality and organisations no longer need to make compromises.

This new era has been labelled Connectivity 4.0, and the Australian mining industry is at the forefront of driving a wave of advanced technology solutions with network providers such as Nokia, Vocus and Challenge Networks, alongside mining contractors like MACA, supporting their data-hungry needs.

A suite of network technologies at the heart of Connectivity 4.0 includes terrestrial and sub-sea fibre, regional 4G and 5G mobile services, low-earth-orbiting (LEO) satellite coverage and private long-term evolution (LTE) networks.

These are especially useful for mining operations that require reliable and secure communications to operate autonomous vehicle fleets, along with machinery often reliant on the transmission of large packets of data.

Beyond the connectivity requirements to service mission-critical systems on a mine site, there is an increasing desire to enhance employee experience and achieve environment, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

Connectivity 4.0 unlocks new levels of pervasive connectivity, enabling mining organisations to reimagine what’s possible like never before.

“Nokia is a company that is striving to bring digitalisation to mining,” Nokia’s head of sales and business development, mining, oil and gas – Oceania Brendan Conroy told Australian Mining.

“Historically, communications connectivity was focused on operational requirements, the need for mission-critical networks to run autonomous vehicle fleets, trains, and precision drills on mine sites. Now we’re seeing expansion beyond these operational benefits to also unlock the benefits of connectivity for the health, safety and wellbeing of the workforce.

“The rapid development of connectivity across the Australian mining sector holds significant potential for the adoption of a range of digital services for the mining workforce, including the ability to access important health data and wellbeing services, electronic banking, the streaming of entertainment and sports and the ability to connect seamlessly with loved ones.”

What was once a difficult technological proposition has becoming significantly easier, with companies such as Nokia, Vocus and Challenge Networks providing the network infrastructure, data strategies and digital solutions for mining operations regardless of size, location and requirements. “

The development and provision of high-speed data connectivity over LTE to mines, whether it be for heavy mining equipment, the connectivity of the workforce, or the requirement to provide mobile technology and data solutions or the transfer of remote telemetry, is our core focus,” Challenge Networks principal consultant Mel Jones told Australian Mining.

Internet connectivity is crucial for companies in meeting ESG goals.

“Meeting our social goals is both critically important and increasing multifaceted,” MACA general manager strategy and growth, Shane Clark told Australian Mining.

“Today, on-site LTE is really enabling deep connectivity for the mining workforce, and fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers are benefiting from the ability to connect with family and friends to relieve the incidents of stress and drive better mental health outcomes.

“We have a new generation of mining employees that demand digital connectivity, never having experienced anything other than the ability to communicate with their loved ones and the outside world.

“So when friends, family or themselves are working on a remote mine site, the expectation is that they can continually reach out and communicate without disruption, and that is very important for us, ensuring our staff are able to maintain those important social links.”

This wave of digital transformation is greatly improving agility and driving efficiencies through automation and other related digital processes.

But there are many technological hurdles still to be cleared, and companies like Vocus are firmly focused on meeting their mining clients’ requirements for fast, reliable, and low-latency network delivery.

“There are many key drivers around network speed and capacity, and through the implementation of multiple technology solutions we are meeting the challenge to provide this vitally important communications infrastructure to our clients,” Vocus account director, natural resources Benedict Boylson told Australian Mining.

“Connectivity to the cloud, and a movement towards cloud-first applications as well as the adoption of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) rollouts, is a significant driver of capacity, as well as the ability to provide mine site workers and nearby communities with a fast and robust connectivity equivalent to those achieved in metro areas.”

Connectivity 4.0 is a holistic, flexible and scalable approach to connecting the many apps, systems and platforms on which mining companies depend as they transform into a digitalised operating environment.

Where mines were once built around singular legacy and ageing connection fabrics, contemporary connectivity approaches are shifting communications traffic over several technologies, including improved multiplexed high-speed fibre-optic systems, fixed IP microwave, next-generation wireless LAN (Wi-Fi), LTE, and a blend of low-orbit, medium-orbit and geostationary satellite constellations.

The biggest challenge has been the ability to provide capacity to remote mine sites, and for a company like Vocus the requirement to employ various technological approaches and techniques is critical.

For example, Vocus rolls out fibre from a mine site to its fibre backhaul – an extensive network that passes through many of the major mining areas – or via its strategic partners utilise fixed IP wireless from a mine site back into the core network.

Connectivity is also being provided through the employment of LEO satellite technology, the equivalent of low-latency fibre-like capacity.

“LEO network connectivity is very easy to enable through just a simple satellite ground terminal, and that’s going to be significant technological advancement in terms of being able to establish internet connections anywhere and basically provide mines and exploration teams with network access,” Boylson said.

Although a significant part of Connectivity 4.0 relates to the technologies of which it is comprised, the transformation it enables is not just about connecting things.

Indeed, one of the most significant benefits of the Connectivity 4.0 mindset is its ability to solve the challenges around remote workforces.

Beyond the ability to effectively enable collaboration between workmates, enhanced connectivity is also proving to be a critical way of supporting employee wellbeing and retention.

Better connectivity is fundamental to supporting human-centric outcomes such as occupational health and safety, mental health support, and general wellbeing by providing connectivity to family and friends.

“The labour market is just so tight now and so there’s just an expectation to have good-quality internet available in the living quarters at mine sites,” Clark said.

“We provide services across 16 different mine sites and they’re at various stages of their lifecycles, so quite often we’ll establish early services and satellite technology provides internet connectivity because it’s hard to actually create and grow a workforce if you don’t have fast and reliable systems up and running quickly.”

The broad adoption of Connectivity 4.0 will normalise the ability for seamless collaboration – allowing employees to build everyday communities across sites and communities – without having to think about the technology underlying it.

Companies will be able to design next-generation employee experiences around the ubiquitous, reliable connectivity that makes collaboration possible.

There is much more to employee retention than just higher salaries, it seems. People want to be engaged in new challenges.

Mining companies can support this with investment in modern, scalable connectivity technologies that make their workplaces more attractive to potential recruits.

“The ability to scale through the different network technologies has improved significantly, where 10 years ago, or even more recently, there just wasn’t that many options available,” Boylson said.

“This transformation in network connectivity offers significant potential when it comes to the digital services mining companies will be able to provide to their workforce.”

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining.