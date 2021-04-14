Monitoring slow rotating equipment with vibration analysis

The importance of vibration analysis to monitor bearing health in large conveyors is well established. But industry expert Mark Slaughter says it’s even more important to continually monitor bearings in slow-rotating equipment.

“When we collect monthly vibration data from the bearings, we analyse this data by overlaying it over the previous month’s data, which then allows us to look for small changes in the vibration signature of each equipment. Analysing internal bearing frequencies is particularly important for detecting bearing raceway failures,” says Slaughter, a CBC engineering manager.

