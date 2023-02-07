Modular crushing plants by Primero

Modular crushing plants are helping Primero de-risk the ramp-up process and dramatically cut down on capital expenditure.

Primero’s operations and maintenance (O&M) performance model was developed to help break into the highly competitive crushing and screening sector.



Primero’s project manager Brett Mastaglia told Australian Mining that the team goes above and beyond to find the right plant solutions to deliver on safety, cost and reliability.



Primero’s O&M model provides project-specific operations and maintenance services to help companies navigate the transition from project inception and design through to construction and operations. It also offers operational readiness services to help clients with the development of systems and processes to take a project from design and construction to operations.



Highly trained engineering, construction, production, metallurgical, maintenance and planning staff members are available to assist with planning, implementation, ramp-up, turnaround and steady-state production situations.



Powering this offering is the PGX1000 crushing plant. Designed to be as modular as possible, the PGX1000 uses Weir Minerals crushing components and Primero’s own designs to meet the quality requirements of the mining industry.



“The modular plant can be tailor-made to achieve efficient outcomes from 1.5 million tonnes per annum modular beneficiation process plants through to 15 million tonnes per annum large crushing and screening facilities across a range of commodities,” Mastaglia said.



“It was born from necessity and improved upon through our knowledge of the industry and the operating requirements it would be working in.”



The company’s flagship plants can be scaled up or down depending on the client, material and throughput requirements.



Mastaglia said the company prides itself on its group’s vertical integration.



“We have teams of engineers to handle the design side of projects, a highly capable construction division to handle the installation, and our operations and maintenance team operates our own assets as well as client-owned assets,” he said.



“It means we can self-perform all aspects of the project like a true EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), which is rare in the market. We can manage the whole project process from the very inception.”



This has allowed Primero to offer a ‘build, own, operate’ package, to help its clients by increasing flexibility and de-risking production. The company will often design and deliver the crushing plant to a site, have its own staff handle the operation and take the plant away when it is no longer required.



The contracting model for a crushing and screening plant is usually on a per-tonne basis, which is low risk for the client and can be scaled as needed. Primero can also offer other contracting models depending on what suits the client’s needs.



“If there’s a production shortfall due to plant availability at a site, the mining company can call on us to deliver a fit-for-purpose and compliant crushing and screening plant to fill in the gaps,” Mastaglia said.



One example of the PGX1000 being deployed with a build, own, operate model was at Atlas Iron’s Miralga Creek Project in WA.



Primero was tasked with designing, building, commissioning and ramping up operations of a processing facility that delivered the tonnes and quality that Atlas needed. The project only had around 16 weeks of lead time, and teams from RCR Mining Technologies, Weir Minerals and Primero worked together to design an improved version of the PGX1000.



It was designed to be more robust and easier to manufacture at a lower cost. Weir Minerals looked at the reliability of the equipment and the kind of maintenance processes that Primero was going to implement on-site and included several unique design solutions.



Atlas Iron general manager of projects Stacey Brown said the company was very happy with the end result.



“The project was a huge success,” she said. “It was delivered safely on budget and on time – slightly ahead of schedule.”



Primero plans to develop its plant offering, with a PGX3000 currently in development. The system will be capable of processing up to 3000 tonnes per hour and will be modular in design, following the same principles that led to the PGX1000’s success.



Mastaglia said the company was also excited to develop processes and solutions to re-monetise potential saleable product that has already been processed as part of a mining operation.



The company plans to utilise its modular beneficiation plants and is working with other local businesses to further develop these value propositions.



“The breadth of our team’s capability is key to the delivery of these projects – there’s unlimited potential,” Mastaglia said.



“We strive to be the industry leader in the global resources industry, operating assets across the mining and processing sectors, making use of our turnkey solutions and extensive expertise.

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.