Mining’s maintenance specialist

Minprovise has a hard-won reputation for completing routine, preventive and breakdown maintenance on time and under budget.

Minprovise has always had a clear goal: reduce risks associated with the operation and maintenance of mining equipment and machinery.

Over two decades, the company has grown in expertise, significantly broadening its range of mining products and service offerings, while continually meeting technological and personnel challenges along the way.

Emerging out of the mining downturn of 2013, Minprovise focused on supplying clients with specialist fixed plant services, along with mineral processing and bulk handling equipment.

The company has more recently diversified, undertaking contracts to conduct remedial services and structural integrity works, including concrete repairs on infrastructure such as bridges and wharfs.

“This has become a whole new business for the company, and we have gone from three people in this area to just under 50 people in less than 18 months,” Minprovise general manager Tony Sutton told Australian Mining.

The company also provides key services from structural mechanical piping (SMP), scaffolding equipment and corrosion control, as well as maintaining an inventory of certified machine parts.

Minprovise has the capacity to undertake on-site specialist machine maintenance and repairs, and off-site repairs and fabrication, while also offering shutdown services.

“The company has extensive shutdown services group. We’re able to service and maintain production-critical plant and equipment for many ASX-listed or privately-owned mining companies, as well as governmental facilities,” Sutton said.

“We form strong relationships with our clients, looking to move beyond simply doing maintenance work.

“Our approach is to analyse how equipment is performing by monitoring wear rates, seeking to maximise efficiency gains, reduce downtown and ensure mine site machinery lasts longer.”

A key aspect of Minprovise’s commitment to its mining clients has been the requirement to undertake technological innovation.

A key example is the many hours that have gone into the development and engineering of the Dugless 903, a robust and efficient automated digging and cleaning unit purpose-built for surface mining operations.

The machine is capable of safely manoeuvring under low conveyor sections and other inaccessible places to remove material without risk to workers or the need to shutdown conveyor systems.

A cost-effective maintenance solution that has undergone continual improvements based on customer feedback, the Dugless 903 represents Minprovise’s commitment to mining safety and efficiency.

The company recently upgraded its undercover workshop in the Welshpool industrial zone in Western Australia.

The original coatings space now houses four retractable spray paint and blast booths, each at 16x17m, including a substantial lay down area and a fifth booth for protected drying.

The workshop’s lifting capacity has also increased with the installation of an extra two overhead cranes, enabling the capacity to lift to 120 tonnes, along with a dedicated 21-tonne Telehandler to move heavy objects around the space.

The upgraded workshop means Minprovise is now able to complete entire fabrication projects in-house, from planning and design through to construction and final coatings.

“We can significantly reduce lead times when supplying specialised fixed plant equipment and mine machinery to our clients,” Sutton Said.

Founded on the principle of reducing risks, the ability to manufacture custom-made equipment in a highly efficient and safe way underpins Minprovise’s approach to reducing downtime and providing safe and cost-effective solutions.

“With our fabrication expertise and highly knowledgeable industry workforce, we are strongly positioning ourselves in the specialised fixed plant space and that’s ultimately were we as a company see ourselves,” Sutton said.

“We’re a low-risk company; our maintenance teams understand safety and always work safely. We undertake extensive safety training with all our personnel and employ cascade coaching to build a supportive employee-centric culture of peer learning.

“It’s old-fashioned coaching, it’s visible leadership and it works.”

Minprovise is also a proud member of Austmine and fully embraces the collaborative and supportive environment fostered by the organisation across the mining, equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

In 2023, Minprovise is squarely focused on fostering a new generation of workers, placing an emphasis on training, while seeking to replenish a workforce that has been disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

“Through face-to-face training and support, we are continuing to build the next generation, passing along to them the knowledge and expertise required to fulfil leadership roles within our company,” Sutton said.

“It’s an exciting time for Minprovise.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.