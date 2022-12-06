Mining technology GETs a boost

With the launch of new systems like VEEMET, compatible with its GET DETECTION solution, MTG offers more possibilities to ensure its customers get the best value out of its technology.

As the mining sector moves toward a digital mine environment, MTG has continued to expand its GET DETECTION system.

MTG launched the original GET DETECTION system at the end of June to wide acclaim.

“Our first digital solution created great interest in the market,” MTG product manager Òscar Monje said.

“This was expected, as from the beginning of the project’s development we could see a huge interest in MTG’S digital solutions.”

The GET DETECTION system suite includes sensory technology that has proven to accurately detect GET detachments in three seconds or less, without the concern of false alarms.

“Being able to detect any GET event in less than three seconds and reduce the risk of any major crusher damages is something that medium-to-large mines consider a priority” Monje said.

“MTG has a full package that can be retrofitted to any machine, either new or already in use.”

Although the first solution was only launched in selected markets, MTG received high demand to run the GET DETECTION system in hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders and electric rope shovels.

In response to market demands, MTG continues to develop new projects with a focus on digital solutions.

“MTG’s product development teams are working on several projects that include both digital solutions and new systems,” Monje said.

“We are currently working on the development of additional functionalities related to digital solutions that will be launched in the upcoming months and years.”

Monje said these solutions are in direct response to customer needs and are designed to make mine work safer and easier, while ensuring the utmost machine availability and site productivity.

One of these new solutions is the VEEMET system.

“We are proud to launch our new VEEMET system for excavators, rope shovels, and wheel loaders,” Monje said.

“With improved stability, optimised locking, and enhanced penetration, we can guarantee better performance and optimal user experience in the safest conditions.”

VEEMET is the next generation of GET. The new VEEMET system is compatible with GET DETECTION in the larger mining sizes. It includes a QR code on all teeth, which provides up-to-date product information in the hands of on-site staff members.

With only a smartphone, on-site staff can check information about assembly and disassembly, tooth change-outs or welding instructions, when needed, at a glance.

“MTG is going digital, and so is the new GET generation,” Monje said.

“Instead of just selling spare products, we offer global solutions with added value for the customer.”

MTG ensures each new system is tested in real-life conditions.

This enables the company to receive information about the product’s performance that isn’t detected in simulations.

Its technical services team creates accurate plans to test the products in the toughest conditions.

And given Australia is subject to some of the harshest mining environmental conditions in the world, MTG’s GET DETECTION system is one of few products in the market that has been tested against that same level of difficulty.

“It is not until all technical and functional aspects are solved that we officially launch a product,” Monje said.

“In this case, both VEEMET and GET DETECTION were tested in mines and quarries until having a fully reliable solution.

“Extensive field tests confirmed the reliability of our GET real-time monitoring system even in the toughest mining applications.”

VEEMET has also had strong performance results, mainly due to its optimised design.

Longer grooves and slimmer teeth improve the penetration capabilities of MTG’s self-sharpening tooth designs, which optimise digging efficiency, cost reduction and wear life maximisation.

Talking about the factors that make MTG’s GET systems one of the market’s best, Monje said the manufacturing process was key.

“A GET system will reach its maximum performance thanks to the design but also due to its composition,” he said.

“Steel properties are key so that the wear solutions can reach the hardness properties that the toughest digging conditions demand.

“From the selection of the raw materials to the final quality controls, MTG pays close attention to all processes to ensure our parts will fulfil the end users’ needs.”

