Mining industry undergoes IoT revolution: Inmarsat

The latest research study conducted by Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, launched today, found that the global mining sector is undergoing an Internet of Things (IoT) revolution with respondents reporting significant increases in adoption of connected technologies.

Specialist market research company Vanson Bourne was employed by Inmarsat to interview 200 respondents with either decision-making or influencing responsibilities for IoT-related initiatives at organisations numbering over 500 personnel.

Mining organisations reported successes in implementing projects to safeguard workers via remote tracking, monitor drilling and observe acid mine drainage remotely.

However, despite this progress, a range of challenges are hindering the sector’s ability to reap the rewards that IoT has to offer.

‘The Rise of IoT in Mining’ is the third IoT-focussed research project undertaken by Inmarsat and focusses on the use of, attitude to and predictions for IoT across the global mining sector.

As part of the initiative Inmarsat is also offering mining companies the opportunity to measure their IoT readiness versus the 200 respondents to the survey, using their free online IoT maturity tool.

According to the research, most organisations (65 per cent) have fully deployed at least one IoT project, while 33 per cent are trialling or have trialled a project, with only 2 per cent of respondents not having begun an IoT project.

These findings echo the predictions reported in Inmarsat’s 2018 mining research, where only 2 per cent had fully deployed an IoT solution, 29 per cent were trialling one and 69 per cent were planning on beginning IoT projects within the next two years.

Noticeably, there is a considerable geographical variance in IoT adoption and maturity across different regions, with 98 per cent of North American respondents having successfully deployed IoT-enabled projects, compared with only 50 per cent in Africa and 38 per cent in South America.

While this increase in full deployments represents progress, the use cases and data management are on the simple side and there are many challenges to overcome if the mining industry is to fully realise the potential of IoT, particularly in regard to using it as driver for organisational change.

A lack of skills, investment and cultural challenges, as well as unreliable connectivity, patchy cybersecurity processes and under developed data management processes were also highlighted in the report and will all need to remedied in the coming years.

Commenting on the study, Inmarsat global mining director Joe Carr said: “Two years on from our last research Inmarsat wanted to get a measure of what had changed in the mining industry.

“IoT has begun to take a foothold in the sector with increased rates of adoption across the board. What we discovered was an industry that, historically, has been slow to adopt radical ideas now beginning to embrace the use of IoT, but still working out how to make the most of it.”

The mining industry faces significant challenges around skills, security, connectivity, investment and data management and these will need to be addressed for the industry to progress past a point of using IoT in a simple, siloed capacity.

Despite the challenges being faced, mining organisations are looking to increase their investment in IoT and are overwhelmingly positive about the value of that the IoT can bring to their operations and the benefits it is either already delivering or will deliver in the future.

“We want to help drive IoT adoption in the mining sector and encourage mining companies to plot a route to IoT success using our free online IoT Maturity Tool,” Carr concluded.

“The tool allows miners to understand their progress in IoT adoption across a number of areas and to compare this with the 200 respondents who contributed to our research.

“Using these findings miners can start to develop a roadmap for improvement and provide a tangible proof point for influencing internal conversations.”

To use the IoT Maturity tool and download the full report, ‘The Rise of IoT in Mining’ – visit: research.inmarsat.com/2020