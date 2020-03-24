MICROMINE hits back at COVID-19 with free software offer

Mining software leader MICROMINE has come up with an innovative response as the mining community faces downtime because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The software supplier is offering the mining community free access during April to its leading general mining package, Micromine 2020.

The exploration and mining solution has proven invaluable for mining projects for more than three decades.

The mining industry is a major driver of economic growth, so it is imperative that business continues as usual, where possible.

MICROMINE is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and believes it’s important that its customers know MICROMINE stands behind them during this downtime.

Micromine’s bundle offering is through a secure online platform issuing node-locked licences to your inbox within 24 to 48 hours, ready to use. Micromine 2020 offers integrated tools for modelling, estimation, design, optimisation and scheduling.

MICROMINE are committed to ensuring that all products and services will perform to the high standards valued customers have come to expect during this downtime, and as such Micromine’s support and training will also carry on virtually where face to face events cannot take place. Please visit MICROMINE’s webpage for more information.

The wellbeing of our customers, business partners and employees is MICROMINE’s highest priority, and it are dedicated to tailoring its service to best meet the needs of the industry and this offer is no exception.

The mining community can contact MICROMINE to ask about accessing ITS free one-month mining bundles, or visit micromine.com for more details. Offer is available to the mining community until 30 April 2020.