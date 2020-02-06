McLanahan eliminates bottlenecks, increases production with simple modifications

As part of an upgrade to an existing three-stage crushing circuit a customer was able to eliminate bottlenecks, decrease fines and increase production.

As 2020 commences, final preparations have begun to freight a McLanahan DDC-Sizer to a New South Wales coal customer.

In 2014, a coal mining company operating in the New South Wales Hunter Valley completed a major upgrade to their run-of-mine (ROM) plant. This included the installation of a three-stage crushing circuit.

When this existing raw coal sizing station struggled to meet their nameplate production requirements, the company knew they had to act.

It engaged an Australian consulting engineering firm to complete a site audit with the goal to optimise and modify the plant.

One bottleneck identified was the tertiary sizing station. The decision was then made to modify the plant design and upgrade the existing tertiary sizers. These would be replaced by a new scalping screen and tertiary sizer.

As part of the upgrade to the existing three-stage crushing circuit, the new tertiary sizer will receive screened raw coal direct from a scalping screen.

The machine selected was the McLanahan DDC-Sizer 30×120-T-2x150kW. This heavy-duty machine is designed with hydraulically adjustable roll centres to assist with product sizing as the segments inevitably wear.

This new tertiary crushing module creates less inter-particle crushing and therefore fewer fines. It enables the customer to put more material through their wash plant and increases the site’s capacity.

“We’re able to draw on our many years of experience across our global network in many, many different environments. The benefit to us is that every time we provide a solution to a client McLanahan has another solution for another client, and improves our overall engineering capability”, McLanahan director of sales and marketing Chris Knowles.

With simple modifications to the existing plant the customer was able to eliminate bottlenecks, decrease fines and increase production.

Using McLanahan’s own in-house engineering and technical service departments, the DDC-Sizer was assembled and tested in the company’s Newcastle workshop.

Testing was conducted over a three-hour period, and included a no-load test, where all systems are tested to ensure proper operation. Once installed and commissioned the two existing tertiary sizers will be decommissioned.

DDC-Sizers are typically used in mineral processing applications across the world. They are a high output, low speed, high torque, low headroom direct drive crushing unit. They are designed to size raw material to the required specification in one pass.

McLanahan is industry leaders in providing tailored solutions that deliver more efficient coal sizing, technology optimisation and production. McLanahan has been designing and delivering DDC-Sizers to the Australian market since 2003.