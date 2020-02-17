Maximising gold recovery with a transformative screen

Derrick Corporation has moved to the next level with the development of its G-Vault interstage screen, which solves common gold processing issues.

Derrick Corporation has been in the business of designing and manufacturing high-frequency vibrating machines and screen surfaces since the 1950s.

The New York-headquartered, family-owned and operated company has worked tirelessly to perfect its art in fine particle separation technology for more than 65 years.

As a third-generation company that is now run by the two grandsons of the original founder H. William Derrick Jr, the leadership team hasn’t shifted from the company’s pioneering spirit in the area of separation technology.

Derrick has success stories in nearly every mining application since its formation in 1951, including at coal, copper ore, gold and iron ore operations.

Its fine particle separation technology is capable of screening wet or dry fine materials in the range of 10 millimetres to 38 microns.

Derrick’s quality control is backed by its commitment to test all solutions under actual field conditions on full-size machines. Each test is also videotaped to document test programs.

“Our headquarters and manufacturing plant are based in Buffalo, New York. Meanwhile, our oil and gas drilling and civil construction divisions are based in Houston, Texas,” Derrick new product applications specialist Patrick Stasio tells Australian Mining.

Derrick’s business development team generated a screen surface that fits into the carbon-in-pulp/carbon-in-leach (CIP/CIL) and resin-in-leach/resin-in-pulp (RIP/RIL) processes in gold processing plants.

This screen surface, called G-Vault, already operates in six countries across North America, Asia and South America, with the first unit now active for 18 months.

The interstage screen uses the same principles that Derrick has successfully developed in oil field applications for use in the mining industry, particularly gold processing.

G-Vault’s patented urethane screen surface, set in a robust stainless-steel cage, replaces the traditional wedge wire screen to increase throughput.

Plant operators can enjoy the same micron consistency, while benefitting from an extended screening life proven by Beta testing, thanks to urethane’s abrasion resistant properties and non-blinding technology.

“It’s a several-hour process to power-wash the basket. Some can be as high as 12 feet and eight feet in diameter,” Stasio says.

G-Vault is a product of Derrick’s multi-year development that has been perfected to work best in gold screening applications.

It is set to become a new industry standard for screening equipment, with run-times extending beyond 18 months without regular cleaning cycles.

While the traditional wedge wire basket comes as one unit, G-Vault screen cartridges can be taken out individually. This removes an operator’s need to replace an entire basket during maintenance.

G-Vault is available in different sizes, all of which are equipped with screens ranging from 500 to 1200-micron apertures.

Derrick has set its sights on the Australian market – one of the world’s top five gold producing countries – as the next growth frontier for G-Vault.

Stasio believes Derrick is ready for this challenge, given the range of the company’s equipment that’s already operating in Australia. Users can testify to the product integrity, he says.

“Derrick is an innovator in screening equipment. We have companies coming to us to develop different applications all the time,” Stasio says.

“A company can say they have this problem, ‘Can you help us fix this?’ and we have a whole research and development team that will look at the project and give the right advice.

“That’s how we help our customers with the things that they need.”

To the new product applications, customer service is the hallmark of the company.

“Derrick is very well known in the mining industry for going out to the field for anything. If a company is facing a problem, it’s not uncommon for one of our high-ranking team members to get on the plane and fix the problem,” Stasio concludes.

This article also appears in the February edition of Australian Mining.