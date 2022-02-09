Macro level advancements for Micromine

Technology is advancing before our eyes, with bigger and better capabilities and each superior to the last.

Mining software is no different, and as technology progresses, there is no limit to what can be done on a mine site.

Micromine has taken the evolving industry in its stride and given itself a complete rebrand to increase its focus on new processes and opportunities unlocked by mining innovations.

The Micromine rebrand will give clients more clarity on which product is the right one for them and their particular mine.

“We have more offerings now, so the rebrand is about showing our clients what the product is, who it is for, the problem it is solving and where it fits in the value chain,” Micromine chief strategy and product officer Kiril Alampieski says.

Micromine revealed the rebrand at its industry event Micromine Momentum in November 2021, a virtual conference for geo-professionals and mining specialists, and the event also saw the release of Micromine Nexus.

Micromine Nexus will be released early this year, and is designed to connect and orchestrate workflow tools, while providing data security across the entire ecosystem.

“What we’re hoping with Micromine Nexus is to connect users and the data across the whole value chain so that everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet; working from the same set of data and collaborating around that to understand how they impact each other,” Alampieski says.

“By improving these decisions and outcomes, it will also have less of an impact on the environment and the community by getting it right the first time.”

After recently acquiring Alastri Software and Precision Mining’s mine scheduling software, Spry, Micromine is focussed on integration and making the companies mesh together as seamlessly as possible.

“With the acquisition of the two new businesses, it helps us clarify where our offerings fit in and what value they are delivering for our clients – that’s the key driver of the rebrand,” Alampieski says.

The two products created from the acquisitions are Micromine Spry and Micromine Alastri.

Both are mine scheduling software, however, Micromine Alastri specialises in open pit metals and iron ore while Micromine Spry specialises in open pit coal.

The company has also revamped its namesake product, splitting it into two separate products – Micromine Origin and Micromine Beyond.

Micromine Beyond does everything around designing and simulating the mine, including long-term scheduling or strategic scheduling.

Micromine Origin is a comprehensive exploration and 3D modelling solution that allows you to integrate, validate and interpret critical exploration data.

“Micromine has a product covering almost every need of every user in the mining value chain,” Alampieski says.

The vision is clear for Micromine moving forward.

The company intends to work even closer with its clients to be able to give them the best mining solutions it possibly can.

“The focus is really listening to what our clients are saying and thinking about what the underlying issues are,” Alampieski tells Australian Mining.

“It’s not just solving the problem that’s right in front of our clients, but developing a technology solution that unlocks that next step – to the next generation technology for mining,”

Micromine is helping mines go digital across their whole operation as quickly as possible, utilising all the different parts of the value chain through the technology, which significantly scales up the client’s capabilities in their mining operation.

“This year is very much about facilitating collaboration between users by simply providing them with a technology platform that’s integrated,” Alampieski says.

With physical separation among mining and exploration teams becoming more commonplace, seamless transfers of knowledge and effortless data management is more critical than ever.

Micromine Nexus brings teams together through the latest cloud technology and direct integration into Micromine Origin.

Onsite exploration teams can utilise Micromine Nexus to collaborate with city-based resources or geographic information system teams, ensuring tighter version control of data and projects.

“We’re focussed on making sure that there is fluidity of data sharing and collaboration across the value chain so that it’s as seamless as possible to work with their colleagues, whether they’re in the same building, in the same team, or on the other side of the planet,” Alampieski says.

In the wake of the pandemic, many mining companies are enthusiastic about technology and how it, combined with better communication, can improve the future of mining, and with Micromine they have a one-stop-shop solution.