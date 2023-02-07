Longer wear life without breaking the bank

The resources industry uses thousands of wear parts every day, so it’s important miners have access to state-of-the-art service networks. Hardox Wearparts has this covered.

The first batch of Hardox Wearparts centres was opened in Europe in 2000. And now, over two decades later, the global network of wear service centres features more than 500 full-service centres in 100 countries. But even though the centres continue to grow, the company’s core business of providing customers with high productivity and low maintenance costs haven’t changed.

“We’ve been a member of the Hardox Wearparts network for several years. It buys us credibility with our customers,” Real Steel New Zealand’s Luke Mathieson said.

“Flying the colours of Hardox Wearparts is a sign of quality, reliability and excellence.”

Real Steel New Zealand has grown rapidly since becoming a Hardox Wearparts member. The company is proud to be its country’s official Hardox Wearparts centre. Around 80 per cent of the centres are privately owned, including the one owned by Real Steel New Zealand.

SSAB is a specialised steel company that makes Hardox wear plate, Duroxite overlay products, Strenx performance steel, Toolox engineering and tool steel, and much more.

These steel products are also available at the Hardox Wearparts centre.

“It was important for Hardox Wearparts centres to maintain a local focus, as this allows them to address specific customer needs more efficiently and all wear business is local,” the company said on its website.

“By partnering with local companies that supply wear services, we can provide our end customers with local and rapid access to quality wear parts and technical support.”

Members of Hardox Wearparts have access to one of the largest industry knowledge bases in the world. Shared experiences from other centres and SSAB wear specialists are put to practice in equipment and installation.

There are over 20 Hardox Wearparts centres across Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia, supporting quarrying, construction, roadbuilding, recycling and mining.

Working with the understanding that Australian mining conditions can often be very unforgiving, Hardox Wearparts supplies reliable wear parts for underground and open-pit operations in some of the country’s most challenging environments.

“Open-pit and underground mining operations rely on the performance of wear-resistant lining for loading buckets, trucks and stationary and mobile conveyors,” SSAB said.

“Hardox Wearparts protects the mills, chutes, hydro cyclones and sorters from the particular stress conditions they are exposed to in each production process.

“In mining, buckets come in all shapes and sizes, but all can benefit from Hardox wear steel. The buckets made with Hardox will last longer and keep their original shape thanks to the steel’s combination of high strength, extreme hardness and excellent toughness.”

Hardox Wearparts also offer a range of customised wear-protection solutions for other production areas connected to mining, such as pelletising and sintering.

Selecting the right wear parts is critical in order to maximise uptime and find the best-performing solution at the right cost.

Hardox Wearparts assists in selecting the optimal solution by providing services such as wear reviews and monitoring, and by using WearCalc software that predicts wear and provides 3D scanning for perfectly fitted parts.

“When you’re doing business with a Hardox Wearparts centre, you should have high expectations,” SSAB said.

“Every centre operates according to high standards of staff skills, ensuring quality, performance and safety of the centre’s parts and services.

“By growing the network of Hardox Wearparts centres, as well as growing the range of products and services they provide, we are continuously improving our service capacity.”

For more information, visit the Hardox Wearparts site.

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.