Lincom’s dedication to Australia becomes official

Having recently been certified as an Australian Owned company, Lincom is focused on continuing to service its local customers and growing its business, with future expansions on the cards.

Lincom has been a trusted partner of the Australian mining industry for decades, supplying operations with some of the best screening, crushing, bulk handling and recycling equipment on the market.

The company’s support of the mining sector goes hand-in-hand with its support of the community, so it was a significant milestone when Lincom was officially certified as an Australian Owned business in July.

The well-known certification helps customers to easily identify Australian companies, providing them with greater confidence about investing in a company that benefits Australia first.

Lincom chief executive officer Stephen Watterson said that while the company has grown significantly since it was established in 1998, it has always remained grounded and true to its roots.

“The significance of getting the Australian Owned certification is that we are a proud Australian company,” Watterson told Australian Mining.

“We want the Australian mark against our name so people know and can see that we are investing in the country, we’re investing in the people and we’re giving back to community through employment and by our continued growth in all those areas.

“For our customers, who are handing over a lot of cash for the equipment we supply, it’s important for them to understand that we’re investing in them as much as they’re investing in us.”

Watterson said the ability to provide employment is one of Lincom’s biggest contributions to the community.

“First and foremost, we do as much as we can to offer employment opportunities to the local areas that we operate in,” he said.

“We run an apprentice program for young school-leavers where we supply apprentices a kitted-out toolbox as soon as they sign up, which they use all the way through to getting their papers. We then hand that toolbox over to them when they become a qualified tradesperson.

“We want to give school-leavers employment and the opportunity to organically grow within Lincom because that’s another way we can support the community.”

Lincom recently supplied two radial stockpilers to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, which Watterson said was a significant achievement for the company.

Lincom took full responsibility for the logistical intricacies of getting the stockpilers on-site by the deadline, which was no easy task given the supply-chain disruptions currently affecting the Australian mining industry.

But Lincom delivered the machines on budget and ahead of schedule.

“There were contracts and things in play, but we formed a strong relationship with Adani and the company felt comfortable because we were the decision-maker, and we were in control of our own destiny,” Watterson said.

