Leading the charge

ABB has developed an Australian-first charging solution for a mine in NSW that will help companies around the world transition to electric vehicles.

Glencore’s former CSA Mine at Cobar, in regional NSW, is one of Australia’s highest grade copper mines.

The underground mine, which operates 24–7, produces about 50,000 tonnes of copper each year. The metal is mined and processed on-site and then transported to the Port of Newcastle for export to smelters in Asia.

CSA Mine currently uses diesel loaders as part of its excavation operations. These loaders haul around 50,000 tonnes of copper every year, but produce heat, noise, moisture and emissions, so the 2000m mine must be kept well ventilated.

Last year, CSA Mine invested in its first battery-electric loader – the Epiroc ST14 – which is about 2.5m tall and capable of carrying up to 14 tonnes of copper.

Given the mine operates every day, downtime waiting for the dump truck’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries to be charged should be as short as possible. To provide power for Glencore’s battery-electric loader, ABB created a bespoke fast-charging solution, situated 1000m underground, to deliver 150kW of DC power to fully charge each truck in less than one hour.

Based on ABB’s Heavy Vehicle Electric Charger technology, the customised plug-in solution is housed in an air-conditioned kiosk rugged enough to withstand extreme operating underground conditions, including high ambient temperatures, humidity, vibrations and dust.

The solution also includes state-of-the-art digital tools such as ABB Charger Connect and ABB Ability Energy and Asset Manager, which allow Glencore to monitor its underground charging network and maximise their energy efficiency.

“We are committed to reducing emissions across our operation and our investment in a battery-electric loader is an important step forward,” Peter Christen, general manager of CSA Mine, said.

“ABB has provided us with a fit-for-purpose fast-charging solution for the loader, which can significantly increase its efficiency by increasing the number of hours it can operate.”

Brett Kenley, Epiroc’s electrified solutions product and sales support lead, Australia/Asia Pacific, said that the company was proud to be part of this milestone project with Glencore to support its electrification journey.

“Our Scooptram ST14 battery-electric loader is a 100 per cent fossil-free loader for underground application,’ Kenley said. “Its energy regeneration ensures low energy consumption and extends driving range.

“With the electric drive, this battery loader outperforms diesel equivalents, especially on grade.”

According to Sean Stove, head of e-mobility division at ABB Australia, these kinds of solutions are key to reducing the mining industry’s footprint.

“From electric vehicle batteries to solar panels, copper is a key element in delivering a zero-emissions future. This is driving demand for copper, which is expected to grow by 350 per cent by 2050,” he said.

“At the same time, manufacturers are increasingly focused on the whole life cycle impact of their products, so need the entire supply chain to improve its environmental performance.

“Our innovative underground charging solution is just one of many ABB technologies helping the mining industry to reduce its carbon footprint and deliver the natural resources for zero and low-carbon power solutions as efficiently as possible.”

Innovation and emission-free underground mining

When it engineered and delivered a customised electric charging solution for the Epiroc vehicle and deliver on Glencore’s electrification needs, ABB ensured its infrastructure was suited to the underground environment and its challenges.

ABB supplied its Heavy Vehicle Electric Charger (HVC-150C), originally built for charging city buses, which can deliver 150kW of power. This equipment is a plug-in-style unit, using the CCS2 outlet. ABB worked with its long-term partner Trivantage to design, build and test a specially air-conditioned IP66-rated kiosk and switchboard arrangement capable of housing and supplying power to the HVC.

“Configuring the fast-charging solution into a kiosk for underground mining is an Australian innovation, which is now being offered to other mining customers,” Stove said.

“As part of our 2030 sustainability strategy, we are focused on helping our customers, like Glencore, unlock the potential of e-mobility with state of the art and intelligent charging solutions.”

ABB is also providing on-site commissioning and training for the chargers, which enables ABB and Glencore constant visibility of the equipment and the ability to monitor its charging and power system outputs.

The fast chargers run on the ABB Ability Connected Services Platform, part of the ABB Ability portfolio of digital solutions.

The portfolio benefits from cloud connectivity to enhance uptime, scalability and operational efficiencies, as well as to provide real-time remote support services. Network operators have 24-hour availability of the charging infrastructure to perform tasks remotely, such as monitoring diagnosis and upgrades and ensuring reliable and efficient infrastructure.

“The solution that ABB have provided us at CSA Mine has fully met a set of new requirements following our investment in a new battery electric loader, enabling us to ensure it is as productive as possible,” Christen said.

ABB’s EV charging stations and critical EV charging infrastructure components, such as substations, energy storage systems, and eco-friendly switchgear, are designed so charging stations, once installed, are scalable and future-proof.

By installing this solution from ABB, Glencore’s CSA mine can continue producing copper more efficiently in a safe and environment-friendly way.