Last chance to vote in Austmine METS survey

There are two weeks left for people in the mining industry to have their voices heard in the Austmine National Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) survey 2020.

The survey will set the foundations for the future of the industry, providing key data about the sector’s size and scope and the importance of METS to Australia’s prosperity.

Before beginning the survey, please make sure you have access to all the specific information needed, as listed on Austmine’s website, and sufficient time to complete the survey.

The survey should take about 20 minutes to complete. As a thank you for completing the survey, participating companies are eligible to enter the draw to win one of five complimentary passes to the Austmine 2021 Conference & Exhibition in Perth.

All participating companies will also receive a comprehensive survey report direct to their inbox later this year.

We would like to strongly encourage you to participate in this important project as it will be fundamental in capturing the true state of the sector and inform future advocacy efforts from METS sector stakeholders.

To participate in the Austmine METS survey 2020, click here.