Kubria crusher puts simple operations within grasp

The strength of thyssenkrupp’s Kubria Cone Crusher lies in its Kubriamatic control system. Australian Mining looks at this all-in-one robust machine and what it can do to cater to the individual requirements of mining companies.

Mining operators can now gain better control of their crushing and screening operation by simply pressing a few buttons.

German conglomerate thyssenkrupp, an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses, has been operating in the space of crushing and screening for nearly two centuries through its Mining Technologies business unit.

thyssenkrupp has created a crusher that allows operators to adjust the size of their end products by using autonomous technology instead of a manual process.

The crusher, known as the Kubria Cone Crusher, doesn’t stand alone during crushing and screening of aggregates and ores.

Behind the strengths of the Kubria Cone Crusher is the Kubriamatic control system. It adjusts the crushing size by simply changing the position of the cone as the machine continues to operate.

This does not cause any interruption to crushing activities that would otherwise cost mining companies a considerable amount of money while they source another crusher. In this way, the Kubria Cone Crusher can take a dual role in a company’s crushing and screening activities.

“In hard rock mining, cone crushers can be used as a secondary, tertiary or quaternary crushing solution, depending on the size of the operation and how much operators are aiming to push out,” thyssenkrupp regional sales manager east Scott Clenaghan tells Australian Mining.

“Our Kubria Cone Crusher can be used to crush aggregates such as granite or basalt, or in the case of hard rock mining, copper and gold. It’s an effective crushing solution across all precious metals and aggregates as it handles extremely hard materials very well.”

Clenaghan says the Kubriamatic control system has been specifically designed for the Kubria cone crushers instead of being used as a standard system for other larger cone crushers.

Left to its own devices, the Kubriamatic control system can continuously monitor crushing and screening activities.

“It is specifically programmed for automation rather than having the need for employees to continue monitoring the cone crusher regularly,” Clenaghan explains.

By pressing a few buttons, it emulates an autonomous cone crusher that can even unclog a jam by itself.

“Normally the cone needs to be stopped so you can manually release the cone and fix the jam – a process that can take many hours on site,” Clenaghan says.

“But through the automation process via our Kubriamatic control system, the machine fixes the problem itself by going into an anti-tramp function to release the product.”

This releases pressure from the crusher’s hydraulic bearing, dropping the cone and releasing the clogged product before continuing on with its activity automatically.

The concept behind the Kubriamatic control system borrows from readily available features of larger crushers.

Larger crushers are normally fitted with a standardised control system, a feature that hasn’t extended to the majority of their lower cost and smaller counterparts (those with an opening ranging from 750–2100 millimetres).

But thyssenkrupp has broken that trend while maintaining a high level of safety in crushing and screening.

“It’s a good option for smaller, lower cost crushers,” Clenaghan says. “All our machines are of solid German design, with safety features embedded in them, keeping in mind the hazardous environment they’re operating in.”

This includes the ability of the Kubriamatic control system to point out the type of maintenance or procedures required for the crusher.

The low maintenance required also owes to the Kubriamatic control system’s ability to adjust the stroke of the cone, resulting in a lower level of wear, 50 per cent increase in service life and end products of a uniform size.

Despite the Kubriamatic control system being indubitably user-friendly, thyssenkrupp will train mine operators on how to use the equipment post-commissioning.

“We’ve got a very solid team made up of 19,000 employees in 60 locations globally,” Clenaghan says.

“In Australia, our service capabilities are backed by our service centre in Brisbane and facilities in Henderson and Port Hedland, Western Australia, and in Mackay, Queensland.

“Our Kubria spares are also available locally in Henderson and Brisbane so we can quickly respond to the urgent needs of mining companies.”

With the crusher being able to be dispatched anywhere in Australia, mining operators can have the peace of mind knowing that they’ve got an expert of materials processing and handling on their side.

This article also appears in the February issue of Australian Mining.