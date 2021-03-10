ITM rolls out tougher link assemblies

ITM’s heavy duty chains give mining operators a step above in dozer durability and uptime.

Mining equipment faces tough working conditions through the constant digging, drilling and transporting of materials through sites.

Reliability is a key facet of keeping operations running smoothly and having components that can handle harsh mining environments is essential.

ITM Mining has engineered a solution and has launched the new ITM D10 Heavy Duty Link Assembly, which is targeted to improve reliability.

For high-wearing and abrasive applications, ITM’s D10 Heavy Duty Link Assembly provides an extended wear life and improved performance.

In the words of ITM group managing director Adrian Battley, the D10 Heavy Duty Link Assembly emerged from, “customer requirements for a more durable link assembly with a longer service life.”

Battley also adds that, although the chains are similar in design of the standard model, the FEM analysis has shown that by increasing the material in critical areas of the track link and pin, stress levels have reduced in these areas.

“In addition, we have increased the diameter of the track pin by three millimetres, which results in less bending under load and lower contact pressure with the track bush,” Battley tells Australian Mining.

“All of this combined, creates a link assembly with increased strength, eliminated cracking and reduced risk of hot joints.”

The D10 Heavy Duty Link Assembly is built for popular mining dozers, including the Caterpillar D10 and Liebherr PR 776.

Recent field tests have proven the ITM D10 Heavy Duty Link Assembly offers in excess of 50 per cent increase to undercarriage life, compared to standard chains.

Furthermore, results are showing that the 50 percent extended wear life is not just in the link assembly, but for the entire undercarriage system.

According to Battley, this goes back to the true nature of ITM’s philosophy: to make customers’ lives easier by simplifying the science of the undercarriage.

The company offers a system which may look uncomplicated, but it’s made up of many different components that all work together to create the most streamlined, powerful undercarriage.

ITM Mining is the industry’s undercarriage specialist and operates Australia wide.