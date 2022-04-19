Is Australia about to go platinum?

Several local exploration companies are carving out a new pathway to a decarbonised future. Australian Mining takes a closer look at Australia’s new critical minerals industry.

There’s been plenty of intrigue surrounding platinum group elements (PGE) of late, chiefly as a result of Chalice Mining’s record PGE discovery in March 2020.

Chalice unearthed the largest PGE discovery in Australian history at its Gonneville deposit within the Julimar nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia.

As part of a maiden indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate published in November 2021, the discovery contains 10 million ounces of palladium, platinum and gold – collectively called 3E (3 elements) – plus more than 900 thousand tonnes of base metals, paving the way for the emergence of a new world-class critical minerals industry.

Palladium is estimated to be 15 times rarer than platinum and 30 times rarer than gold. Russia makes up about 40 per cent of the world’s palladium supply, producing 2.6 million troy ounces of the metal in 2021.

South Africa is the world’s largest platinum supplier, with the country’s Bushveld complex comprising the world’s largest open-pit platinum mine, Mogalakwena.

Combined, palladium and platinum are critical to autocatalysts – a device used in the automotive industry to convert harmful pollutants from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles into less-harmful properties such as carbon dioxide and water.

Demand for palladium and platinum also comes from the jewellery industry, where the metals’ rarity is especially appealing.

Platinum is becoming increasingly important in the world’s pursuit of decarbonisation. It is currently used in electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, and in hydrogen fuel cells to power fuel-cell electric vehicles. Chalice claims palladium can also be used for this purpose.

In 2021, the palladium and platinum markets were turbulent, to put it mildly. Palladium prices reached a record high in May while platinum prices hit a seven-year high in February. But a shortage of semiconductor chips in the automotive industry brought demand back down to earth.

Despite this type of fluctuation, it’s expected PGE demand will only grow as the green energy transition continues and Australia’s prospects can set themselves up to take advantage.

Chalice managing director and chief executive officer Alex Dorsch told Australian Mining that with its recent Gonneville discovery the company had effectively “created an Australian PGE industry”.

“For 50-plus years, the world has been totally reliant on Russia and South Africa, and to a lesser degree North America, for supply of incredibly valuable and scarce platinum group metals,” he said.

“Australia has had very few standalone PGE discoveries and those have typically been too small to be economic or have had metallurgical challenges. PGEs are currently produced as by-products from certain nickel sulphide mines in WA; however, in very small quantities.

“So our discovery, with approximately 10 million ounces of contained precious metals, about 910,000 tonnes of contained base metals – and growing – and with the right sulphide mineralogy, allowing us to sell to a range of customers, is a major development in Australian history.”

Chalice’s findings have also unlocked a new, unexplored area, known as the West Yilgarn nickel-copper-PGE province east of Perth.

Dorsch said alongside its PGE potential, Julimar has unique mineralogical characteristics that will give Chalice greater versatility in the market.

“The sulphide mineralogy at Julimar is such that we can use flotation to produce two separate metal concentrates – a copper-PGE-gold concentrate and a nickel-cobalt-PGE concentrate,” he said.

“This allows us to essentially sell to existing copper and nickel concentrate customers, not dissimilar to other base metal miners in WA.

“We are also investigating additional processing techniques, particularly on lower-grade mineralisation at Julimar, as we see significant potential to produce battery precursor products from the project.”

To focus its efforts on Julimar, Chalice spun out its gold assets into new company Falcon Metals in December 2021. Looking ahead, Julimar is the miner’s main priority.

“We are certainly moving Gonneville, the first discovery, forward through studies as quickly as possible,” Dorsch said. “The next major milestone is the scoping study for the initial development of Gonneville, which is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

“Meanwhile, we are continuing to expand the resource at Gonneville, with a focus on extending high-grade zones at depth.”

Chalice is also focusing its efforts on Julimar’s fancied Hartog prospect, which had received stronger responses in prior airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys than Gonneville.

“We are also drilling exploration holes over 10km of Julimar complex strike length immediately north of Gonneville, at the Hartog and Dampier targets, as well as at the Jansz and Torres targets approximately 15–20km to the north-east,” Dorsch said.

“It is certainly an exciting time for the company as some of Julimar’s most exciting drill targets are tested over the coming months.”

Caspin Resources has been developing its Yarawindah Brook nickel-copper-PGE project just 40km from Julimar.

In early February, the company announced a significant discovery at its XC-22 prospect within Yarawindah Brook, unearthing a 68m zone of nickel, copper and PGE mineralisation from its YARC0022 drill hole.

Given this was XC-22’s first drill hole, Caspin chief executive officer Greg Miles said it was a critical milestone for the company.

“It was important to us for a couple of reasons,” he said.

“Firstly, it’s probably our best result in terms of economic grade. I wouldn’t consider it to be a high-grade result at the moment, but the width of PGE mineralisation at almost a gram combined platinum, palladium and gold at such a shallow depth is certainly a step in the right direction.

“There was also a significant nickel and copper hit in the drill hole, which is also exciting.

“But the main potential is probably the PGE mineralisation, and from our understanding the geology would suggest the PGE mineralisation is possibly over at least a kilometre along strike and certainly open down-dip or down-plunge.”

Caspin aims to complete further drilling at XC-22 to better understand its potential while also focusing its efforts on other targets within Yarawindah Brook, including the Central Yarabrook Hill prospect.

“The Yarawindah Brook project has got a number of other prospects on it as well,” Miles said. “So we’re not blinkered, we’re not just solely focused on the one prospect.

“We think that all our project areas have good potential and it always pays to work on a few different exploration fronts at any given time.”

Located in the eastern section of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Mines Group’s Mulga Tank nickel-copper-PGE project is tapping into the largely unexplored Minigwal greenstone belt. Western Mines aims to commence an initial 10–12-hole drill program at Mulga Tank at the end of March or early April.

Western Mines managing director Caedmon Marriott said the untapped nature of its target area had the company particularly enthusiastic.

“This is what makes it exciting for us,” he said. “The fact a little company like us can pick up a bunch of giant projects that from historic work is highly prospective but no one’s really given it a good crack.

“It’s ultramafic intrusion, it covers a large area, and I think all the historical work shows there’s a working geochemical system here.

“If you’ve been researching PGEs, you’ll know that the geochemistry of these rocks – these ultramafic and mafic rocks – is critical to generate sulphides, to generating PGEs, nickel and copper.”

The West Yilgarn province in which Julimar is located had been largely neglected up until Chalice made its record discovery. Chalice’s belief in the resource never wavered, something Marriott said could inspire any emerging operation.

“It’s incredibly awesome for the industry that Chalice have been successful because they’ve gone to what was potentially a province written off or nobody gave credibility and they’ve been able to find a massive deposit,” he said.

“It shows that these areas that have maybe been looked at a little bit or are more frontier in a way or untested, which certainly our project is … it just gives us the confidence that it is possible.”

Chalice, Caspin and Western Mines are all breaking new ground as they collectively pioneer Australia’s first PGE industry. It’s foundational work that could establish Australia’s next green metals pathway.

This article also appears in the April edition of Australian Mining.