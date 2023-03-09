Investing for a prosperous future

Joseph Palmer & Sons offers a suite of investment services for mining industry clients,

providing individually tailored portfolios.

With more than 150 years of investment knowledge and experience, Joseph Palmer & Sons has strong connections to mining in Australia.

“Our doors opened in 1872 because of the gold rush in New South Wales,” managing partner Malcolm Palmer told Australian Mining.

“And as a company we’ve followed the booms and busts of mining companies, the ups and downs of market cycles, the variables and trends of economic conditions, and have clearly understood the historic correlation between national output and the mining industry.

“Since the listing of BHP on the stock exchange in 1885 up until today, we have not had a year in our history that we haven’t had a client owning high-quality mining shares.”

Every day that Joseph Palmer & Sons operates in the stock market, the company is, one way or another, examining mining shares for their suitability in client portfolios.

“Our financial services are pretty simple; we provide investment management services and transact shares and other securities on local and overseas stock exchanges,” Palmer said.

Traditional investors have always faced three main choices: manage an investment portfolio themselves; outsource to a managed fund arrangement; or appoint a specialist portfolio manager.

The first type of investor needs the sophisticated skills of an investment professional together with time to grow, manage and administer a portfolio, as well as undertake forensic research to guide their decision-making.

For most, these self-imposed tasks carry expensive risks and pitfalls.

The second type of investor, on the other hand, faces the reality that fund managers generally ‘bundle’ their dollars with those of many others, as they’re buying ‘units’ in a trust rather than having direct ownership of the underlying securities.

So why would someone working in the mining industry turn to Joseph Palmer & Sons to ensure their financial health remains strong?

The answer is that this firm delivers the third approach towards wealth-creation and preservation – and that is by the wise use of portfolios tailored to the specific needs of each and every client. These are ‘managed discretionary accounts’ (MDAs) within which all securities are directly owned by the client, as are tax benefits in their entirety.

“At Joseph Palmer & Sons, we believe that mining industry workers, with typically higher salaries and rates of savings, can benefit from an established and conservative financial services firm guiding them to diversify their investment portfolios,” Palmer said.

“Many resource industry personnel may be over-exposed to the mining sector and from our perspective this is problematic and can lead to negative outcomes.

“Our focus is on diversification, and we encourage exposure to different segments of the market to provide resistance against volatility.”

Joseph Palmer & Sons investment manager Maria Webb has extensive experience in financial markets. She believes an efficient mining industry directly impacts capital markets and that the Australian share market is significantly influenced by events in the mining industry.

Webb works directly with her clients and is intimately involved in shaping their financial interests while ensuring investment preferences and risk appetites are clearly specified.

Performance remains one of the ‘three essential Ps of investment’: the right people, following the right process will always deliver the desired performance.

Highly skilled investment professionals like Webb, who has been a member of the firm for many years, undertake the unique ‘relative value analysis’ (RVA) process – in essence, identifying undervalued securities both here and internationally which leads to optimal investment performance.

“It’s our job as investment managers to navigate market events, look for opportunities, provide clear and accurate advice in order to maintain the financial health of our clients,” Webb said.

“A winning investment journey begins with a single step and, to that end, I would be delighted to have an initial chat on how that may be achieved.”

