The key to a safe workshop at a mine site

A workbench is the centrepiece of operation in the workshop hence it is critical to consider your requirements before purchasing.

Choosing a bench that can adequately facilitate all tasks required by the operator will reduce unnecessary safety risks while promoting efficiency and production capability.

Below are some factors that should be considered when deciding on a workbench that suits your operation.

Durability, stability and reliability

Depending on task requirements, many industrial workbenches need to be built to withstand frequent rigorous use at extremely high weight loads.

These benches would require a high quality, heavy-duty steel construction and would need to undergo a certification process to test load limits. Some activities may not require such extensive testing, though it is always safer to have a full understanding of the bench’s limits.

Load testing also ensures stability. It is unsafe to operate on a bench that is moving, shaking or fails while trying to perform tasks that require precision.

Not all benches are built the same, so it is important to consider if the bench has undergone testing for certification and compliance.

Storage options and extras

Consider storage options when choosing a workbench. Cupboards, drawers, shadow boards and built-in toolboxes can all help maintain an organised and space-efficient work area without sacrificing operational capability.

Maintaining an organised workplace will also enhance safety due to there being less clutter in the workspace.

In 2018, 23 per cent of all serious workshop compensation claims in Australia – nearing 25,000 people – were associated with falls, trips and slips.

A workbench with adequate storage will lower the risk of tools and other clutter being in the way during operation or finding its way to the ground.

Inclusivity

A workbench that can be efficiently used by as many people as possible should be front of mind, particularly in an environment where multiple people will need to use it.

Ensuring storage areas, light switches, power outlets and production tools (such as a winch) can be easily accessed by all staff will reduce safety risks and promote inclusivity in the workplace.

Ergonomic or height adjustable bench designs which help reduce the risk of strain related injuries are also options to consider.

Certified and compliant workbenches

Certified and compliant workbenches have been designed, engineered and tested to outperform specifications.

Safety, productivity, resource efficiency and preservation are all front of mind when Bend-tech designs, engineers and constructs any workbench solution.

Ensuring our products are certified and compliant with Australian Standards provides the high performance and quality outcomes our customers need.

Designs such as the E-Hub efficiency station are what set Bend-tech apart, leading the way in workshop innovation and productivity.

See the full range of workbench solutions to discover what best suits your operation.