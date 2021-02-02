How to choose the right hydraulic hose

The hose is a crucial component in any hydraulic system. Whether setting up a new hydraulic system or updating an existing one, selecting the right hose for the application is key to its performance.

Most mining equipment requires the use of hydraulic hoses. From scrapers, dozers and drill rigs in surface mining to continuous miners and longwall systems in underground mining, hoses ensure hydraulic fluid is distributed through the machinery.

With over 36 years of experience as a technical support expert on hydraulic hoses and fittings, Brian Hope, hydraulic product manager at Hardy Spicer, recommends following the industry standard process referred to as STAMPED when it comes to selecting the right hydraulic hose for a mining application.

“The STAMPED acronym is an industry-wide standard that should begin every conversation when replacing an existing hose or selecting a hose for a new application. The easy to remember acronym stands for size, temperature, application, material/media, pressure, ends and delivery,” Hope says.

“Because there are so many different types of hydraulic hoses on the market and such varied applications for them, asking the right questions helps our experts understand the environment where the hose will fit, the working pressure, the temperature and type of material running through it. Based on this data and the decades of experience within our team, we can then recommend the right hose.”

Another reason why Hope says data collection steps are important is to prevent failures in the hose assembly.

“If a hose or a fitting fails prematurely, you should always try to identify the cause before replacing the component like-for-like. You might find that you need a hose designed for higher fluid pressures or perhaps you need to change the hose length or the direction that you route it to avoid the same problem from happening again.”

As a leading Australian aftermarket supplier of hydraulic and industrial hoses and fittings, Hardy Spicer serves as Australia’s only national distributor of the Gates Connected range of integrated hydraulic hose and fittings products.

Hardy Spicer’s specialists also offer a full range of on-site and workshop-based services for hydraulic hose assemblies and repairs across a national network of 14 workshops and branches in Australia, 80 licensed business operators (LBOs), and a national network of service trucks in all major industry centres.

More recently, Hardy Spicer introduced the Gates MegaSys MXG 4K series of hydraulic hoses in the Australian market, which, according to Hope, represent the next generation of premium hydraulic hoses from Gates.

Of all the features and benefits that the latest Gates hoses offer, Hope says the lighter weight, the improved flexibility and the tough cover of the hoses offer maximum benefits for maintenance and repair operations in mining.

“The Gates MXG 4K series can handle up to 4000 psi of fluid pressure, while being lighter and more flexible than the conventional hoses on the market. Add to this, the XtraTuff Plus abrasion resistant cover, which improves the durability of the hose in the harshest environments,” he says.

“When you are dealing with breakdowns on a mine site, the quicker you can replace a hydraulic hose, the faster you can put the equipment back into operation. A lightweight and flexible hose such as the Gates MXG 4K series allows the maintenance people to do their job quickly, posing less risk to the personnel.”

More importantly, Hope says the Gates MXG 4K hydraulic hoses tick all the boxes from a safety perspective.

“The Gates MXG 4K hydraulic hoses are tested for a million impulse cycles, which is above the industry standard of 600,000 cycles for spiral hoses. They also come with fire resistant anti-static (FRAS) covers and are tested to meet the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) requirements for fire resistance and the MDG 41 standard for fluid system safety – a key requirement for the safety of fluid power systems in Australia.”

Hope says customers can rely on full support from the Hardy Spicer team when they purchase Gates hoses and fittings.

“All Hardy Spicer service centres and workshops have the capabilities and trained staff to provide hydraulic hose assemblies, as well as to offer on-site crimping solutions and vendor managed inventory support to meet the individual needs of each of our customers,” he says.

“The expertise within the Hardy Spicer team, combined with our access to world-leading products such as the Gates MXG 4G hydraulic hose, means the perfect end solution for our customers, saving them both time and money.”

This feature also appears in the February edition of Australian Mining.