How oxygen can drive improvements in gold mining processes

With gold becoming more difficult and expensive to process, Air Liquide has solutions that can improve productivity.

As the global demand for gold continues to increase amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Australia, with the largest known share of gold resources in the world, is producing the precious metal at record levels.

However, with gold generally becoming more difficult and expensive to process due to the diminishing quality of ore, mining companies are seeking further production efficiencies to remain competitive.

Oxygen, supplied by Air Liquide, can play a significant role in improving productivity in two specific gold mining processes: ‘oxygen enrichment’ for the roasting of refractory gold ore; and ‘oxygen injection’ into the stirring tank reactor for gold leaching.

Oxygen enrichment for gold roasting processes

Considering some gold ore will be double refractory during the roasting process, it is critical to roast the ore at very high temperatures to reduce sulphur and organic content and increase gold recovery in downstream processes.

Lessons from parallel industrial combustion processes, such as electric arc furnaces for steel, cupola furnaces for iron and melting furnaces for glass, show the significance of oxygen usage for increasing efficiencies.

Examples show that by injecting oxygen of 1 per cent of the amount of the air into the combustion air line for the flame (meaning oxygen concentration in the combustion air increases from 21 to 22 per cent), the theoretical adiabatic flame temperature is expected to rise by approximately 50°C.

The consistent benefits for these industries in taking advantage of oxygen in their combustion processes include reduced start-up times, increased processing speeds and reduced cold spots.

The most common method to inject oxygen into the combustion air is through the use of an oxynator, which is attached to the combustion air pipe to homogeneously introduce oxygen into the relatively larger pipe as required.

The use of oxygen for combustion also has the advantage of reducing exhaust gases. To increase the production amount of processing in the limited space of a furnace, power would typically need to be increased and a significant quantity of air would have to introduced.

However, the introduction of a large amount of air can be challenging depending on the combustion limit of the furnace space. Therefore, by introducing oxygen and reducing the amount of air equivalent to the amount of oxygen, it is possible to keep the required temperature and reduce the amount of exhaust gases at the same time.

Gas injection into liquid for gold leaching process

In the gold mining process, gold extraction takes place in the processes whereby the slurry of gold-bearing ores and/or concentrates generated by mineral processing under the leaching process – in the stirred tank reactor at atmospheric pressure.

The key objective of the leaching process is to transfer as much gold as possible from its bearing minerals into the aqueous solution that includes cyanide and oxygen to maximize recovery efficiency.

4 Au + 8 NaCN + O2 +2 H2O = 4 NaAu(CN)2 + 4 NaOH

Conventionally, compressed air is used to accelerate cyanide’s reaction with gold ores. However, Air Liquide offers pure oxygen to inject into the ore slurry for pre-oxidation and cyanide leaching to maximise productivity and gold recovery from increasingly complex ores.

Compared with air, the use of pure oxygen, along with Air Liquide’s technology, can be expected to increase gold recovery (e.x. +2 per cent to +5 per cent increase), decrease in cyanide consumption (e.x. -10 per cent to -25 per cent decrease), increase in throughput (gold recovery rate) and benefits in downstream cyanide adsorption efficiency.

To increase gold recovery by optimising oxygen and chemical (cyanide) through the injection of pure oxygen efficiently, Air Liquide offers customers two main types of oxygen dissolution solutions – inline-injectors and jet-injectors – depending on each customer’s specific needs.

Inline-injectors are designed to boost the reactivity of oxygen with the ore with enhanced metal recovery and low energy requirements.

Reactivity is increased through the contact time and the higher shear forces that lead to smaller oxygen bubbles and more surface area for the reaction. They are installed on the main slurry line upstream from the leaching circuit or side-stream on the stirred tank reactors.

In the latter configuration, the recirculation flow rate is a multiple of the slurry throughput. The slurry and cyanide (if any) make contact with the oxygen as many times as necessary to increase the amenability of gold to cyanide leaching.

Jet-injectors are designed to inject oxygen into highly dense slurries with seamless installation. They are made of spring-based valves that generate and inject small oxygen bubbles underneath the impeller in the reaction tank. Stirring power helps reduce their size further and increase the reactivity of oxygen.

By dissolving industrial-quality oxygen into the pre-oxidation and cyanide leaching circuit in the most appropriate way, Air Liquide’s customers can expect a more optimised gold recovery process along with the more efficient use of chemicals such as sodium cyanide.

Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

This feature appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.