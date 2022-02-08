Gloves by name, gloves by nature

Nitrile gloves are the toughest in the business, and The Glove Company is an Australian developer of these high-performance products.

A name says a lot, and with The Glove Company, you know what to expect – the highest quality hand protection gloves, which is the core focus and specialty of the company.

The Glove Company introduced TGC Black Nitrile Disposable Gloves to Australian shores more than 15 years ago, revolutionising the industry and setting a new benchmark for safety.

The company has maintained its spot at the top of the industry ladder through constant improvements to make sure its gloves continue to stand out.

“We put a lot of effort into innovation, and we won’t just make the same disposable gloves as everyone else – ours are known for being higher quality and higher performance,” The Glove Company national sales manager Ben Kessey tells Australian Mining.

“If you see a TGC box on a workbench, you know it’s going to be high quality – you know you will get your money’s worth.”

On a mine site, disposable Black Nitrile Gloves can be used across different operations, including the automotive and mechanical aspects in any workshop and anywhere that there might be a high risk of contact with hazards.

Nitrile disposable gloves have an extremely low allergy rate, especially when compared with latex, and prior to The Glove Company introducing its TGC Black nitrile gloves to Australia, there weren’t really any other options to latex.

“Nitrile gloves are a superior alternative to latex, at the moment we have over 12 different types of disposable nitrile gloves that set the benchmark in the industry,” Kessey says.

The TGC Black Nitrile Gloves have a low-sweat technology that allows it to adapt to the user’s PH levels and reduce the amount of sweating.

“We can manipulate the way the glove reacts with the hand through our low sweat technology, which will increase the length of usage, comfortability and reduce breakage,” Kessey says.

The technology behind The Glove Company’s top tier nitrile gloves is the company’s best kept secret, with owner and chief executive officer Grant Staples creating his own formula exclusive to TGC, fortifying its position as the industry leader.

Using disposable nitrile gloves on a mine site isn’t only for safety, it also reduces the number of pairs used in a day due to its durability, and with the gloves costing approximately $0.35 each, there is the cost benefit to using them.

“If you use reusable gloves, protecting your hands against chemicals, solvents, grease and oil becomes difficult, because these substances can soak into the glove,” Kessey says.

“With disposable nitrile gloves, if you get hazardous materials on them you can identify it immediately, safely remove the glove, dispose of it and grab a new one and it will only cost $0.35, rather than a costly reusable glove that would also have to be thrown out if a hazard gets on it.”

The Glove Company is currently on a strong growth curve, with the pandemic bringing disposable gloves to the forefront of everyone’s minds, giving the company more opportunity to innovate and continue to better the products it offers.

“We have recently released a glove that has a raised grip on it, if anyone is wearing these gloves and they’re handling oily or greasy parts, it gives them better grip and better control,” Kessey says.

“We always go for stronger, better and more comfortable. We’ve got the world’s toughest disposable glove, but we will always continue to enhance that to make the world’s toughest disposable glove 2.0.”

All of the gloves have been independently tested by Vic Labs, a National Association of Testing Authorities accredited company, to ensure the highest quality is maintained.

“Black Nitrile Gloves are known as the toughest; they’re the longest lasting, highest performing, and we do it the best,” Kessey says.