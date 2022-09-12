Giving fleet a new lease on life

AUS Vehicle Leasing, a part of the AUS Fleet Solutions Group, is your one-stop-shop for vehicle leasing in WA.

Vehicle leasing is necessary across a wide range of industries, and the mining sector is no exception.

With AUS Vehicle Leasing, customers can be reassured that their fleet needs are being taken care of as the company works to take away the stress and guesswork out of vehicle leasing.

The AUS Vehicle Leasing team offers individualised support every step of the way. Their services include a range of flexible fleet leasing products supported by their parent company AUS Fleet Solutions group who owns a Europcar franchise in WA.

The backing of Europcar and AUS Fleet Solutions allows AUS Vehicle Leasing to be able to offer a complete lifecycle leasing model, from purchase stage, through to allocation, build and support.

“We have been in business for well over 40 years which has allowed us to build a wealth of experience in the industry,” leasing manager Rebecca Roberts told Australian Mining. “We run well over 3000 vehicles at any one time throughout the state.”

AVL’s decades of experience have provided a wealth of knowledge about the potential stressors associated with fleet leasing.

These stressors are something in which the wider AUS Fleet Solutions Group takes pride in offering services that can alleviate leasing pains. In conjunction with AFS, AVL can provide vehicle servicing throughout the entire life of the lease with their onsite mechanical service business AUS Mechanical Services.

The business can also provide smash repairs with their smash repairs business, AUS Smash repairs at the end of the lease to minimise fair wear and tear

“We are totally flexible because we can offer servicing and maintenance at our various workshop locations across the state,” Roberts said.

“The lessee can also choose to manage their own servicing if required and provide us with a copy of the records along the way.”

This means that, in the event of an accident or emergency, customers have the freedom to choose a service location that’s convenient to them so they can get back on the road sooner.

AFS has 13 locations all around WA including five servicing workshops in the Pilbara region and one in the goldfields, meaning its fleet leasing solutions are perfect for those working on remote WA mine sites.

“Mining customers mainly lease the same range of vehicles we run in our rental fleet, including Hilux 4WD utes, Prado’s, trucks and busses,” Roberts said.

“They appreciate that they can take advantage of our experience in dealing with remote Western Australian locations for over 40 years.”

AFS ensures it tailors vehicle leasing to the individual. Packages are built around what each client needs, and there are opportunities to amend the lease parameters if necessary.

“We do not make a square peg fit into a round hole,” Roberts said. “If a customer finds they are doing more kilometres than was first budgeted, we can change this at any stage in the lease.”

More than 1000 vehicles are purchased by AFS every year, which enables AVL to access competitive discounts to pass on to the customer. With more than 3000 vehicles on its fleet at any one time the AFS Group is entitled to allocated stock which together with AVL can work with you to reduce costs and negate potential lengthy wait times.

All AFS departments are based out of its head office in Bassendean, a north-eastern suburb of Perth, and this is where the vehicles arrive and are built and made ready for the client. From there, the AFS team stays in contact with the customer to ensure they’re supported throughout the entire lease process.

“As we are a small boutique leasing company, we don’t have to work within the normal constraints of bigger leasing companies,” Roberts said.

“This means we can really listen to our customers’ needs and combine their requirements with our experience.”

Vehicles can go through a client-specific build process at the company’s Bassendean site. These builds can also be designed and fitted by the AFS team, reducing the need to go through external parties. Fair wear and tear is also minimised by using the accessories that AFS has manufactured throughout its experience.

Once a vehicle is returned, it can be passed on to the next customer or sold through AFS’s automotive dealer, AUS Vehicle Sales.

“AUS Vehicle Leasing really does offer complete lifecycle leasing,” Roberts said.

“We don’t need to be the biggest leasing company, but we do want to be the best.”

This feature appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.