FLSmidth zeroes in on sustainability

As the world scurries into action to reach net zero emissions by 2050, FLSmidth is tackling the cement and mining industries.

FLSmidth is bringing its A-game when it comes to reducing emissions, using unmatched technology and knowledge to enable mining and cement companies to be part of the solution, not the problem.

With sustainability at the forefront of FLSmidth’s ethos, its MissionZero ambition was born to reduce emissions in mining and cement to zero by 2030.

The fundamentals of MissionZero are FLSmidth’s goal to offer customers sustainable solutions that enable zero water waste, zero emissions and zero energy waste by 2030.

MissionZero utilises FLSmidth technology and products that allow miners to implement solutions that assist in reducing emissions across its flowsheet.

“You need mining for the clean energy revolution to go forward, so how we help our customers is absolutely critical to support mining in reaching net zero,” FLSmidth regional president Tamer Eid tells Australian Mining.

“The majority of Scope 3 emissions are from our customers, so the biggest impact we can have as a provider is helping our customers reduce their emissions, water and energy waste.”

There is no silver bullet to deliver MissionZero. Mining is complex and there are different solutions that need to be applied depending on the commodity and needs of the region.

Loading and hauling is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions from a mine, and tailored solutions for in-pit crushing and conveying can significantly reduce those emissions.

“When you go to ship out the rock from the pit, in some places mines are so deep that the truck can take well over an hour to get to the top and the same to go back down,” Eid says.

“Think about that from an emissions perspective; that’s a huge amount of emissions just to get around the mine. But what about if you could crush it and ship it on a conveyor straight out of the pit where you’ve done the work?

“In-pit crushing and conveying means you can send it out ready to be used at the next stage of the process, which reduces the amount of trucks, thereby taking out one step of emissions creation.”

Grinding is another large source of greenhouse gas emissions, however, technology breakthroughs like coarse flotation and fast flotation machines can reduce the energy needed to grind ore by up to 30 per cent, improving recoveries and producing a cleaner product.

FLSmidth aims to put a sustainable package forward to customers which enhances productivity but reduces environmental impact at the same time.

In July 2021, FLSmidth agreed to acquire thyssenkrupp’s mining technologies business, thyssenkrupp Mining, with integration expected in the second half of 2022.

“The thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition is really important for us, it is a transformational deal that will set up FLSmidth as an even stronger mining sustainability innovator,” Eid says. “This creates a stronger value proposition for our customers, as we will become a true leader in global mining with a complete pit-to-plant range of technology, equipment and service expertise.

“We will also be able to offer best-in-class digital solutions, covering continuous mining, mineral processing and mining systems.”

The thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition will complement FLSmidth’s work with MissionZero as thyssenkrupp Mining has a strong in-pit crushing set up which will add to FLSmidth’s existing product range.

MissionZero is FLSmidth’s main focus of 2022 and beyond as the 2030 deadline looms.

“We’re confident knowing 2030 is a pretty short timeline, because we have these products available right here, right now. They’ve been used. They’ve been proven. It’s a particularly exciting time,” Eid says.

“For us it’s imperative that we help our customers achieve their goals with the products and technologies that are ready to go.”

As FLSmidth looks to the future, the company’s focus is to be the partner of choice for its customers, increasing productivity and profitability with sustainable solutions.

“It’s important to practice what we preach, so we are going full steam ahead down our MissionZero path as well, it’s not just about saying ‘this will work for our customers’, we also have to walk the talk,” Eid concludes.