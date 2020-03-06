Flinders Port Holdings launches sustainability plan

Later this month Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) will launch its first fully integrated sustainability plan covering the group’s assets and operations.

The plan will streamline oversight and delivery of a range of new and current projects within a group that has a strong record on sustainability.

FPH is already actively working to drive down its carbon emissions and energy consumption, energy usage at one of the group’s major facilities, the Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal, has been reduced by 40 per cent while a new virtual power generation agreement has been signed to increase renewable energy supply.

The launch of the plan is especially relevant for the mining industry. Across the commodities sector, sustainable production is now a core priority and miners are increasingly looking to their supply chain partners to align action they are taking.

The plan will group sustainability action within three key pillars, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) in line with global good practice.

As South Australia’s leading port operator, FPH is a key partner for the state’s commodity sector and its hoped that this new integrated approach to sustainability will compliment action being taken by the state’s miners.

Increasingly, commodities markets and investors are looking beyond the mine site to a commodity’s entire value chain for proof of sustainable practice ranging from carbon abatement, pollution minimisation, responsible material sourcing.

For South Australian commodities exporters who are among the most advanced globally on sustainable production, the new FPH sustainability plan will enable them to further highlight that good practice continues all the way from pit to port.

The plan will not only outline the group’s vision for sustainable practice, it will also list key short- and medium-term goals across ESG, enabling supply chain partners and the wider market to monitor the group’s sustainability performance and integrate data into their own reporting.

Launching on March 30, the plan will be available on the Flinders Port Holdings website. The group will also be liaising with key stakeholders on the plan and will be happy to discuss coordination on sustainability action with supply chain partners.