Exploring underground operations with UGOPS 2023

The first of AusIMM’s technical conferences for 2023, the Underground Operators Conference sets the benchmark for sharing underground operational experiences and industry best practice.

With a year of in-person events now officially in the books, AusIMM has revitalised its conference calendar to ensure its events are the best the industry has to offer.

The Underground Operators Conference 2023 is a worthy first event.

Held in Brisbane from March 27–29, the conference will feature world-class topical presentations on themes such as operating practice, supplier collaborations, feasibility studies and mine design.

The Underground Operators Conference has come a long way since the first edition of the event was held in Broken Hill in 1977.

“Over time it’s moved from a few papers and a bit of a get-together to a major event,” conference board member Peter Hills told AusIMM’s Life of Mine podcast.

“People say if you only go to one thing, you go to the Underground Operators Conference.”

Preparation for this year’s conference started in 2021 to ensure attendees would get the most out of the event.

“We typically get over 80 abstracts submitted, and we get them sent in about 18 months out. Choosing the abstracts can be a six-month process,” conference board member Chris Carr said.

The program will also feature a large exhibition that will allow attendees to get some hands-on experience.

“We’re offering bigger exhibitions, bigger events, and more opportunities for the industry as a whole,” AusIMM head of events Julie Allen told Australian Mining.

“Shared conference experiences grow relationships, ideas and collaboration opportunities. It’s a chance to learn something new and to grow networks.”

Another exciting aspect of the Underground Operators Conference is the chance to attend premier tours of the Brisbane tunnel Cross River Rail project, and the Cloncurry and Cobar regions.

The Cross River Rail is a 10.2km line spanning Dutton Park to Bowen Hills. The project includes construction of four new underground stations and the tour will provide attendees with an in-depth visit of site facilities.

The Cloncurry and Cobar tours are set to be held after the conference itself and feature a two-day visit to a number of major operations.

In Cloncurry, attendees can look forward to seeing Evolution Mining’s Ernest Henry copper-gold operation and the Dugald River, one of the world’s highest-grade zinc deposits.

In Cobar, attendees can visit the CSA mine, one of Australia’s longest running, highest grade copper mines, the Peak gold mines, and the Tritton Complex.

“These conferences aren’t just an overview; they’re really hands-on and allow attendees to get into the nitty gritty of what the conference is about,” Allen said. “It’s about building on people’s professional development and personal learning.”

There will be an abundance of opportunities to connect and gather knowledge at the Underground Operators Conference, with each keynote speaker a renowned industry leader and global expert.

Attendees can look forward to hearing from Turquoise Hill Resources chief operating officer Jo-Anne Dudley, Luxford Mine Management Services principal Joe Luxford, and Safemap International chief executive officer Corrie Pitzer.

The topics covered in the conference program range from the evolution of digital technologies to automation and artificial intelligence and will focus on the innovations that are making it possible to mine lower grades at greater depths.

“The days of narrow-vein mining are probably not behind us, but narrow high-grade deposits are not the ones that will get the sheer bulk of material that’s going to be required to provide the resources that society is going to need going forward,” Carr said.

Other topics on the agenda include electrification and other advancements in technology.

“Mine electrification will be a big topic. It’s a bit of sleeping giant,” Hills said. “The trend that I’ve seen in the last couple of conferences is the movement of technology from information flow to underground Wi-Fi.”

Above all, the Underground Operators Conference will provide attendees with a chance to get to know like-minded people in their field.

“Networking at the conference is a great way to pick up contacts and meet people. I found that meeting people at this conference has really allowed my career to progress,” Hills said.

“You can read the papers and you can watch the webinars, but to be there in person is a huge benefit.

“The conference tailors to every part of the industry, from managing directors to small business owners. Everyone can get something out of it.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.