With quality support from its service team, thyssenkrupp delivers fully-automated and digitised stockyard and port solutions for safe and efficient bulk handling.

With a wide range of bulk materials handling equipment available under its Plant Technology division, thyssenkrupp offers the mining industry belt conveyors, bucket wheel excavators, crushing plants, screens and stockyard systems.

Mining companies and port operators face the challenge of ensuring the health and safety of personnel, increasing productivity and reducing operational costs.

thyssenkrupp addresses these challenges with smart stockyard and port solutions that are fully automated and digitised – and help customers remain competitive.

In Perth, thyssenkrupp has designed the world’s largest stockyard machines, while its fleet of stackers, reclaimers and shiploaders have been an essential and reliable part of mining infrastructure for years.

“Our balance machines with tonnages ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes per hour (tph) have been the most market-demanded machines,” thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions product line manager Luke Bennett says.

“When our clients hit major milestones in tonnage delivery, it’s often reported with an image of one of our machines delivering those tonnes.

thyssenkrupp sales and service director Uwe Zulehner says mine operators can choose to have a machine completely designed and specified, or they can supply the specification.

“By doing this our clients receive delivery of a machine with the core strength in engineering design that thyssenkrupp offers, along with their specifications that offer them equipment standardisation and supplier continuity,” he says.

Over the years, thyssenkrupp has invested in its aftersales service by developing service centres in Perth, Port Hedland and Brisbane, which offer servicing, manufacturing, spares and continual engineering excellence from cradle to grave.

Zulehner says the company is in contact with mine operators at the very early stage of planning.

“We conduct engineering studies and feasibility studies with the customer in the early stages of the project to ensure that the project is viable,” he says.

“Then when the project is going into execution, we make sure that all the requirements from the customer are met in terms of productivity and quality, but also within the timeline.

“Something that really sets us apart is that we have a strong technical team in Perth that is interacting with the customer personally, on a daily or weekly basis, that are starting those studies and very essential works early in the project.”

Bennett says the company’s adaptability has enabled it to work with a variety of clients, especially in terms of its bulk handling capability.

“We deal with bulk commodities such as bauxite, coal and obviously iron ore here in Western Australia,” Bennett says.

“While the commodities haven’t changed, there have been changes in the way people operate, in terms of efficiencies and making sure that customers get the last dollar out of absolutely everything.”

thyssenkrupp has expanded its bulk materials handling solutions by developing its Train Load Out Station to use artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to improve loading accuracy.

The system combines a volumetric and gravimetric type of operation and opens new options for fast and precise logistics.

According to thyssenkrupp, it allows loading ore at an average rate of 16,000tph with great precision and manages to reduce the wagon loading time.

The company has also developed its autonomous Bucket Wheel Stacker Reclaimer (BWSR), which optimises material handling with a productivity gain of around 20 per cent when compared with conventional operations. It can also add 25 per cent to equipment life due to the stability of the operation provided by advanced automation.

“Our machines are designed with the highest standards for safety, both from within the thyssenkrupp standard, as well as our clients’ requirements,” Zulehner says. “But it isn’t just with our machine operations. When we execute a project, our key focus is on safety in every area and our recent projects have shown this.”

Bennett says thyssenkrupp’s services include designing and building individual machines and complete installations, as well as modernising and upgrading existing systems.

“The continuity that we have is not just understanding our equipment, but also understanding other infrastructure that can affect our machines,” he says.

“That is based on the engineering know-how that we have in our office in Perth and the service team that we have had for a number of years. It is that combination that enables us to give our clients the answers that they are after.

“We have delivered numerous machines ourselves into the marketplace to build our footprint so there are many machines that we look after under our own wing.

“But by keeping things in-house and using the support of our service team, it enables us to apply that this expertise to any bulk handling machine solutions our customers are looking for.”

This story also appears in the October issue of Australian Mining.