Elphinstone: An Australian value-add supplier

The Elphinstone legacy began over 45 years ago in a small farm shed in Tasmania’s north-west. The manufacturer remains focused on adding value to its customers’ underground mining operations.

Elphinstone sold its first fully designed and manufactured underground mining product in 1983 and has since grown as one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of high-quality underground mining equipment.

Between 1975 and 1995, Elphinstone delivered underground mining equipment to over 50 locations around Australia and more than 35 global export sites across five continents.

The Elphinstone name became world-renowned for producing reliable, premium-quality underground hard rock mining equipment.

Elphinstone’s success drew the attention of Caterpillar, and the two parties formed a joint venture known as Caterpillar Elphinstone in 1995. Five years later, Caterpillar purchased the business, eventually replacing the Elphinstone name with the world-famous Caterpillar trademark.

Elphinstone recommenced its underground mining equipment business in 2016, developing a new range of specialised underground support vehicles. That same year, Elphinstone introduced the WR820 Agitator at MINExpo in Las Vegas, signifying its return to the underground hard rock mining sector.

“Our customers see Elphinstone as a value supplier – we build premium quality products that provide a valued service to our customers,” founder and executive chairman Dale Elphinstone said.

“We won’t just build a product to a price; we’ll build a fit-for-purpose, quality solution that gets the job done for the customer”.

Total cost of ownership is a defining factor in the decision-making process when evaluating a machine. The initial cost is the first expense the business will incur throughout the machine’s service life, followed by ongoing ancillary costs.

These costs include maintenance and servicing, machine and facility downtime, annual and hourly running costs, repairs, safety or industry-specific inspections, reliability, and labour costs, including improvements and upgrades.

“If you were to compare our machines to others in the market, our larger, more robust chassis provides greater structural reliability, engineered to outlast our rivals in the field while providing greater value and a lower cost of ownership,” Elphinstone global sales and marketing manager Tim Mitchell said.

The highly configurable WR810 (10-tonne) and WR820 (20-tonne) underground base platforms and the UG20M and UG20K underground graders are engineered to withstand the rigours of the harsh, hard-rock underground environment.

Each machine is integrated with a proven Caterpillar powertrain and reinforced structurally with a larger, more robust chassis.

Component commonality across all platforms and applications provides a high level of reliability and durability, with exceptional parts availability through the worldwide Caterpillar dealer network, all of which contribute to a reduction in the total cost of ownership.

“Each machine is designed and manufactured to be safe, reliable, productive, ergonomic, and easy to service, maintain and re-build,” Mitchell said.

Integrated into the WR820 and WR810 operator station is a ROPS/FOPS – roll-over protective structure, falling object protective structure – that offers greater protection.

The WR810 operator cabin seats three people comfortably, allowing an entire crew to travel together rather than deploying an additional light vehicle for personnel transport.

Heading the series is the WR810 Water Cannon, a dual application machine that washes down ore fines, blasts material hang-ups, and fights fires. In addition, the side and rear water sprays suppress haul-road dust and wash down internal surfaces of tunnels.

Offering a flexible transport solution, the WR810 Delivery provides lift-on or lift-off capability, ideal for moving parts, components, equipment, and maintenance personnel safely and securely throughout the mine site.

The WR810 Scissor Lift has a purpose-built underground elevated platform, ideal for safe transportation and installation of components and services into the mine ceiling.

Specialising in transporting smaller batches of concrete to backfill voids, the WR810 Agitator 6m3 has a top speed at capacity, improving cycle times and increasing production.

The WR810 Fuel and Lube provides in-situ top-up servicing of production machines and equipment within the mine, reducing servicing time and traffic on haul routes.

The WR820 10m3 Agitator specialises in the bulk transport of concrete to backfill voids and transfer of shotcrete to shotcrete machines. The front suspension and increased braking performance allow speeds equal to the production fleet, increasing productivity.

Utilising water spray heads mounted at the rear and sides of the tank, the WR820 Water Tank suppresses haul road dust and washes down internal surfaces of tunnels. The optional water cannon can wet down ore stockpiles, draw points and fight fires.

The role of the UG20M and UG20K underground graders is to maintain haul roads with adequate drainage for increased productivity and reduced operational costs of the haul fleet. Quality haul road maintenance ensures all production, support, and light vehicles can move freely in a safe and controlled manner with optimal efficiency.

Elphinstone continues to develop a high volume of new products, delivering over 270 machines worldwide. As an authorised Caterpillar original equipment manufacturer (OEM), all machine sales, technical assistance and access to spare parts are available and supported through Elphinstone and the global Cat dealer network.

