Crushing material in a sustainable way

Metso Outotec is leading the way in developing sustainable processes, practices and technologies in a traditionally energy-intensive process.

With modern mining operations being affected by declining head grades, more material must be moved from greater depths to maintain concentrate production levels. This in turn affects productivity and energy consumption, which directly correlates to a mine’s profitability.



But now there is another factor that must be considered: the ability to complete these processes in a sustainable way.



With comminution reliant on significant energy consumption, ultimately leading to higher costs, it is vital for the provision of efficient solutions to support one of mining’s most fundamental activities.



“Comminution uses around three to five per cent of the world’s power,” Metso Outotec technology manager for crushing Amit Zadoo said.



“It’s estimated that around one per cent of the world’s power runs through Metso Outotec equipment. Given this, we have a big role in mitigating climate change through our offering.”



So how does Metso Outotec, a leading industry figure in the manufacturing of fixed and mobile crushing and screening equipment, overcome this pressing industry challenge?



“Sustainability and mining are not incompatible,” Metso Outotec vice president of crushing Guillaume Lambert said.



To better meet the challenges associated with sustainability, Metso Outotec launched its in-pit crush and convey (IPCC) solutions in 2021.



These integrated solutions consist of crushing, conveying and stacking equipment, combined with IPCC planning and life cycle services (LCS), a process designed to ensure the highest levels of productivity, energy efficiency and maintainability.



“It is a sophisticated solution that seeks to be a viable alternative to truck haulage, designed to accomplish reductions in CO2 emissions,” Lambert said.



The IPCC solutions are part of Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive portfolio, reinforced by improved energy efficiency.



Planet Positive products have considerably more energy or water efficiency than the market standards, therefore helping Metso Outotec’s customers cut their CO2 emissions and achieve their other sustainability priorities, such as reducing pollution.



The Planet Positive portfolio already includes more than 100 products, and Metso Outotec’s goal is to keep expanding and improving this offering by continuously innovating.



A key aspect of the IPCC solutions is the critical importance Metso Outotec places in equipment servicing and maintenance using LCS. Such operational support helps ensure optimal availability and asset efficiency.



The IPCC offering also includes off-site and on-site assembly options.



“Our IPCC solutions differentiate Metso Outotec within the market, as our significant knowledge and experience in the development and manufacture of advanced crushing technology has led to substantial energy savings,” Lambert said.



“Whether it is our Lokotrack range of track-mounted crushers, configured as diesel or fully electric models, or a semi-mobile solution, we are leading the way with sustainable, energy and cost-efficient solutions.



“With our semi-mobile solution, for example, it’s installed with a conveyor system featuring patented energy saving idlers and can reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent.”



Key benefits of Metso Outotec’s IPCC technology include optimal processing with its patented SmartStation, up to 30 per cent higher capacity on the same crusher size and 70 per cent reduced downtime with Superior MKIII primary gyratory technology, along with better maintainability achieved through improved crusher access and plant area isolation.



Another important area in which Metso Outotec has chosen to expand its investment is in underground crushing and conveying, as mining operations are increasingly seeing the potential benefits of using mobile crushers in underground applications.



Mobile crushers reduce the required amount of haul trucks, allowing greater dust control and reducing the overall risk for truck traffic entering and exiting a mine.



“We have developed several mobile crushing and conveying solutions for underground applications with this type of flexible and adaptable mobile solution, either on wheels or track-mounted with a compact design, allowing ease of access and movement around a mine,” Lambert said.



Metso Outotec is making great strides in reducing its energy intensity and greenhouse gas emissions from its operations. Through continued development of existing products and advances in new products and process control, as well as continuing to improve services and wear parts offering, Metso Outotec is doing its part to contribute to a more sustainable future.

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.