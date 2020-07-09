Creating a high-pressure booster for Australian environments

Already a well-known force in the mining sector, Atlas Copco has launched the innovative Hurricane B7-41 Compact Booster, which promises class-leading performance in a much smaller footprint.

When introducing a new piece of mining equipment to the Australian market, it’s important that the machinery is designed to match the tough conditions and specific demands of the industry.

Offering a more robust and rugged product doesn’t always mean it has to be larger and more burdensome.

Atlas Copco’s Hurricane B7-41 Compact Booster takes everything customers praised about the full size B7-41 and shrinks it down to something much more compatible for sites with limited space, while maintaining the same high performance.

The Hurricane B7-41 Compact Booster is a single-stage air/nitrogen compressor for drilling applications featuring Atlas’ high standards of usability, efficiency and reliability.

Atlas Copco’s innovative approach to booster design allows every inch of space to be used to its full potential, resulting in a smaller and lighter package that still packs the same punch as its larger Hurricane Booster counterparts.

Equipped with a unique Atlas Copco designed pumper block, the Hurricane B7-41 features increases to the pressure ratio of air and nitrogen by factor 2.7 and 2.9 compression stage.

It includes a Caterpillar C 7.1 diesel engine with Tier 3 emissions and fuel standards to save costs during operation.

The Hurricane B7-41 Compact Booster is designed for use in a wide array of mining applications, including exploration, blasthole drilling, water well drilling, geothermal drilling and seismic surveying – while also lending itself to other industries such as oil and gas exploration and offshore drilling.

Atlas Copco’s West Coast business development manager Greg Jones says the company’s local team has worked closely with Global Production to bring the new B7-41 Compact Booster to the Australian market.

“We’ve worked really closely with the Belgian design and development team in the last 18 months to help deliver a product that really fits the Australian customers’ requirements,” he tells Australian Mining.

“With the compact booster, the research and development that’s gone in will be critical for us to retain our market leading position in high flow and high-pressure air.

“The technology involved is second to none and having personally visited Antwerp in late February and witnessed the machine under construction it’s great to be in a position where we are now a couple of months away from introducing it to Australia. It’s been good to be involved in the development and with a record level of interest in the new product locally we are really excited to see it on the ground here.”

Feedback from Atlas Copco’s Australian clients has been a major consideration in the development and plan to bring the equipment to local shores.

“The research and development has not only centred around the best in class performance and features, reliability is absolutely critical and was a major driver in the product development. Having this equipment run first time every time and keep running is critical to our customers, especially in the more remote areas that this gear often operated in” Jones says.

“It can handle ambient temperatures of 50 degrees – so there won’t be any issues across the whole of Australia where higher ambient temperatures can be a performance reducing factor for some equipment. The new Compact B7 Booster won’t have any problem working in the toughest Australian environments.

“It is critical that, even in the harshest of environments, the reliability of a product is on point. In this industry time literally is money, so maximum up time and productivity is critical to our customers.”

Atlas Copco’s East Coast business development manager Daniel Zec says to further improve overall reliability of the unit, Atlas Copco has introduced the Smart Air XC4004 compressor controller for the Hurricane B7-41 compact booster to enhance preventative maintenance capabilities.

The XC4004 controller has the ability to monitor and shut off other components if it detects a failing component on the unit.

“It’s the technology and reliability that’s going to make a huge difference,” Zec says.

Atlas Copco business line manager John Fitzpatrick says the company’s current line of compression boosters build off the DNA of its previous product line, providing an easier upgrade path for pre-existing drill rigs.

“It comes back to the Hurricane B7–4/1000 of old. The previous machine really set the standard with its compact design and everyone built their rigs to the compact version’s standards,” he says.

“When Hurricane, an Atlas Copco company, closed its doors in the US, we quickly moved production to our air competence centre in Antwerp, Belgium and set about improving what was already the undoubted leader of the pack. The full-size version has in the interim filled a gap and has been fine if people were building new rigs to new design standards. But for replacements or pre-existing designs, a full-sized version doesn’t fit the required footprint.”

The Hurricane B7-41 Compact Booster is expected to hit the Australian market in September.

This article will also appear in the August edition of Australian Mining.