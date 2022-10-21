Counterfeit parts not worth the risk, warns Cummins

It’s a warning often repeated by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), yet some businesses continue to put their operations at risk – knowingly or otherwise – by using cheap counterfeit parts.

Powering more types of equipment in more markets than any other engine company, Cummins encounters and fights against counterfeiting every day while constantly warning that use of bogus parts can have potentially serious consequences in terms of safety, productivity, and performance.

The main reason for using counterfeit components is to reduce costs, even though this can ultimately compromise an engine’s lifespan, resulting in a blow-out of whole-of-life costs.

“Counterfeiters are becoming so sophisticated that their parts often look like the original, even down to their labelling, packaging, barcodes and QR codes, and many consumers are misled into thinking they are buying the genuine article,” Cummins‘ aftermarket business development manager for mining in the Asia Pacific region Kyle Miller said.

“These products are usually reverse engineered with poor quality materials and loose specifications. They are not designed or tested to Cummins’ exacting engineering and quality standards, and this can lead to rapid wear, poor reliability, high fuel and oil consumption, excessive emissions and even engine failure.

“Counterfeit parts can also pose a safety risk if they are poorly produced or made of substandard materials. For example, fire risk or electrical failure may result from faulty components.”

He points out that while manufacturers of counterfeit parts may claim their products will work in a Cummins engine, the fact is they are not fit for purpose. Only genuine components are built to meet the original factory specifications while using the latest materials, component designs and manufacturing techniques.

“With genuine Cummins parts, customers know where and how they have been manufactured, so they can be confident in the quality, durability, and reliability of the parts. In the event of failure, Cummins takes responsibility in providing warranty.”

The proliferation of cheap counterfeit parts entering Australia and New Zealand is a growing concern. In both countries, the purchase and supply of counterfeit goods is illegal.

A recent case in Australia saw a mine operator buy fuel injectors through a reputable third-party supplier. The injectors showed all the signs of being a Cummins product but with a cheaper price.

After the injectors were installed in 15 engines, the operator began to see performance degradation along with higher fuel consumption and increased visible exhaust emissions.

A Cummins technician found the injectors to be counterfeit so the short-term savings ended up costing the customer more in lost production.

Every genuine Cummins part is backed by a comprehensive factory warranty and supported by Cummins’ extensive support network in the Asia Pacific region, ensuring peace of mind and financial protection. Counterfeit parts suppliers cannot provide this level of support.