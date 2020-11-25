Could a diverter plow help a conveying operation?

A diverter plow (DP), also known as a diversion plough, is an apparatus that is fitted to a conveyor that redirects or discharges the material being conveyed by the belt.

It is usually positioned mid-way along a conveyor belt.

When engaged, the DP blade is lowered (or the belt is raised), which diverts the conveyed material off the conveyor belt.

Usually used in conjunction with a chute, bulk material is pushed over one or both sides of the belt by this specially designed blade.

The blade can be raised or lowered as required by manual or process control. Activation method can be hydraulic, pneumatic or electric motor drive.

When the original discharge position on the conveyor is no longer needed, a DP can be placed on the conveyor to transfer the material to another location.

Another common flow alteration application is to allow the material to bypass a crushing, screening or other mining process. This helps to avoid unnecessary processing.

A DP can be fitted onto a typical troughed conveyor system with little modification (if any) to the existing structure, proving itself to be a low-cost solution compared to other devices, such as trippers, designed for discharging equipment.

It is not typically designed into a new conveyor system; rather it becomes a necessity as the requirement of the conveying operation changes.

There are many different applications in which a DP can be effectively used to increase productivity.

Typical uses include using the crushing plant to manufacture road base, removal of contaminated or low quality material from the belt prior to reaching storage bins or removal of material in the case of breakdown.

Each application calls for different features to be added or removed from the DP design.

How does it actually work?

Designed to fit onto an existing conveyor structure, the DP design allows the normal operation of the conveyor to continue, even when the DP is not in use.

When activated, the blade will start to lower onto the belt while the belt support lifts the belt from its trough shape to a flat shape, at that point.

The blade will lightly contact the belt across the entire width, ready to divert material away from the belt surface.

Material being conveyed then impacts the blade in a steady stream, and the blade will begin to push the material off one or both sides of the conveyor into discharge chutes.

